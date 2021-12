Juventus eased the pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri with a 2-0 win over Genoa after Juan Cuadrado scored direct from a corner.A 4-0 defeat at Chelsea in November saw Allegri face scrutiny merely months after he returned to Turin but a hard-fought victory on Sunday saw them move up to fifth in Serie A.Cuadrado curled home directly from a corner in the ninth minute and Paulo Dybala wrapped up the points in the 82nd minute with a composed finish.Juventus remain seven points off Champions League qualification, which is also the case for Fiorentina despite their 3-2 success at Bologna.FT | ⌛️...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO