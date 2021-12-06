Green Bay Packers could get 3 injured Pro Bowl players back at practice this week ahead of Sunday night’s game vs. the Chicago Bears

A primetime late season matchup at Lambeau Field between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers headlines the NFLs week 12 matchups. Both teams are battling for the 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs, where only the top seed gets the bye in the playoffs. The Packers have their bye week next week, so Matt Lafleur and company will want to head into that on a positive note and in control of their own destiny in the road to the top seed in the playoffs. Our game preview gets you ready for this pivotal NFC matchup.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO