ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers could get 3 injured Pro Bowl players back at practice this week ahead of Sunday night’s game vs. the Chicago Bears

By Tribune News Service
Boston Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there’s a possibility three of his injured Pro Bowl players from last season could return to practice this week. The Packers have been playing without 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back). Alexander and...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
packersnews.com

Green Bay Packers could 'potentially' see David Bakhtiari, Za'Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander on practice field this week

GREEN BAY - Yes, Matt LaFleur is telling you there’s a chance the Green Bay Packers could return a trio of All-Pros at premium positions for the stretch run. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander could “potentially” start practicing this week after missing months because of injury, LaFleur said Monday. Already 9-3 entering last week’s bye, their potential returns for the stretch run could catapult the Packers from a crowded group of NFC contenders to being the clear Super Bowl favorite.
NFL
Yardbarker

Three Injured Packers Stars ‘Potentially’ Could Practice This Week

Jaire Alexander, Za’Darius Smith and David Bakhtiari “potentially” could return to practice this week, coach Matt LaFleur said. “You know, certainly we hope so,” LaFleur said on Monday, with the team back from its bye week. “Those guys are doing everything in their power, but we’ll see where we’re at on Wednesday and you guys will get updated then.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Which Injured Packers Players Could Return This Week?

The Green Bay Packers are set to return from their bye week this Sunday night as they take on the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. With a win and a Minnesota loss, the Packers could clinch the NFC North title and a playoff berth even with four games left on their schedule.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
packerstalk.com

Game Preview: Week 12 Los Angels Rams at Green Bay Packers

A primetime late season matchup at Lambeau Field between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers headlines the NFLs week 12 matchups. Both teams are battling for the 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs, where only the top seed gets the bye in the playoffs. The Packers have their bye week next week, so Matt Lafleur and company will want to head into that on a positive note and in control of their own destiny in the road to the top seed in the playoffs. Our game preview gets you ready for this pivotal NFC matchup.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Week 14 Know the Foe: Packers vs Chicago Bears 2.0

Week 14 Know the Foe: Packers vs Chicago Bears 2.0. The Green Bay Packers sat idle in Week 13 with a much needed late-season bye. The players and coaches got some R&R along with accomplishing some self-scouting. Now heading into Week 14, the Packers are ready to fire the unit up and hit peak performance for a late-season run to the number 1 seed in the NFC.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Will Start Sunday for Chicago Bears Vs. Packers

Justin Fields is back and will play Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears’ rookie quarterback was cleared by doctors this week and will start Sunday night in Green Bay, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. Fields has missed the last two games after suffering fractured...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Bears#Rams#American Football#Nfc#The New Orleans Saints
Boston Herald

The Jets’ defense gets all the respect it deserves

C.J. Mosley said after Sunday’s loss to the Eagles that NFL teams don’t respect the Jets, accusing Philly defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of laughing at Gang Green on the sidelines. But after giving up 400 yards (sixth time in last nine games) and 30 points (fifth in last seven) yet...
NFL
Boston Herald

Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ defense deserves praise for helping turn season around

There is often an opportunity that discomfort creates if it is welcomed. It’s called growth, and that is what we’ve been witnessing from the Miami Dolphins defense the past five weeks, where that unit’s development, and tightening of the screws has helped the Dolphins (6-7) transform from an NFL laughingstock due to their seven straight losses into a franchise deserving some respect.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Herald

3 keys to a Giants win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 13

The Giants’ defense actually should generate a disruptive pass rush against a poor Dolphins offensive line. But the Giants can’t win this game if the offense doesn’t score touchdowns. That will be tough with Mike Glennon facing a blitz-happy Fins D. 2. SCORE ON DEFENSE. Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins offense has...
NFL
Hutchinson News

First look: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers odds and lines

The Chicago Bears (4-8) and Green Bay Packers (9-3) renew their longtime rivalry series with a Week 14 battle Sunday evening. The contest at Lambeau Field is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bears vs. Packers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy