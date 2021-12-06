TEAM13 helps Toys for Tots

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate was expected to vote on Wednesday on a Republican measure to up-end Democratic President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private business, a move that appeared to have enough support from Democrats to succeed. The legislation would overturn administration rules ordering businesses...
President Biden on Wednesday said the United States is not considering sending troops to Ukraine amid rising fears about the possibility of a Russian military invasion. “That is not on the table,” Biden told reporters at the White House before departing for a trip to Kansas City, Mo. “We...
MINNEAPOLIS – EXCLUSIVE: Struggling with loss, she moved out on her own at 18, got a job and did her best to make ends meet – until Daunte Wright showed up in her Minnesota living room with a handgun and tried to steal from her. "Everybody feels so...
The House committee investigating the events around the Jan. 6 riot told an attorney for Mark Meadows that it was moving forward with contempt charges against the former Trump chief of staff due to his not appearing before a second scheduled deposition on Wednesday. In a letter addressed to Meadows’...
London (CNN) — Boris Johnson has faced many scandals in his more than two years as UK Prime Minister. But the latest one is the gravest yet. For the past week, the British Prime Minister has been buffeted by multiple claims that social events were held inside 10 Downing Street in the runup to Christmas 2020, when the country was under coronavirus regulations that outlawed such activities.
WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are hatching a complicated plan to lift the debt limit this month with only Democratic votes in the Senate, three sources told NBC News. The strategy, which remains fluid, is a product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would tie it to a non-controversial Medicare bill.
Washington — The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Wednesday appeared likely to side with Maine families who are seeking to use a state tuition assistance program to send their children to religious schools, a decision that could allow public benefits to flow more freely to such religious institutions. Across...
A man was charged after allegedly setting a huge Christmas tree outside the News Corp. building in New York City on fire early Wednesday, the NYPD said. The building is home to Fox News Channel, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. Police said Fox News security spotted...
