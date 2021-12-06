ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

#TEAM13 helps Toys for Tots

WNYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe need is greater this year for Toys for Tots to bring some joy of Christmas to kids across...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden: Sending US troops to Ukraine 'not on the table'

President Biden on Wednesday said the United States is not considering sending troops to Ukraine amid rising fears about the possibility of a Russian military invasion. “That is not on the table,” Biden told reporters at the White House before departing for a trip to Kansas City, Mo. “We...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clifton Park, NY
CNN

Boris Johnson's aides joked about Christmas party in Downing Street while London was in lockdown

London (CNN) — Boris Johnson has faced many scandals in his more than two years as UK Prime Minister. But the latest one is the gravest yet. For the past week, the British Prime Minister has been buffeted by multiple claims that social events were held inside 10 Downing Street in the runup to Christmas 2020, when the country was under coronavirus regulations that outlawed such activities.
U.K.
NBC News

Congress hatches novel plan to lift debt ceiling with only Democratic votes

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are hatching a complicated plan to lift the debt limit this month with only Democratic votes in the Senate, three sources told NBC News. The strategy, which remains fluid, is a product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would tie it to a non-controversial Medicare bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys For Tots#Volunteers#Christmas#Charity#Newschannel 13

Comments / 0

Community Policy