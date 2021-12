Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's red carpet outings have taught us to always expect the unexpected, but nothing could've prepared us for the couple's latest statement-making appearance. While attending the launch party for MGK's new nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, the two posed for the cameras with their pinky nails linked together by a long silver chain — because being metaphorically attached at the hip wasn't enough to illustrate their bond, apparently. Their coordinating look is the perfect candidate for TikTok's "tell me you're obsessed with your partner without actually telling me" trend, if you ask us.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO