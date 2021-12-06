ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Look Back at Art News in 2021, From NFTs to Restitution

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». If we’re being honest, 2021 hasn’t been any better than 2020. Any hopes of “normalcy” were dashed as the alphabet of COVID-19 variants grew longer. As the pandemic raged, the political sphere erupted in chaos, workers across the globe took a stand...

tcu360.com

A closer look: Texas’ oldest museum renews with art from the past

When looking for a study break or a fun activity, look no further than the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth near West 7th Street. The Modern Art Museum houses more than 3,000 works of art each year, and the building itself is included in the museum’s diverse collection of mediums.
TEXAS STATE
Hyperallergic

The Best of 2021: Our Top 10 New York City Art Shows

These are the shows that Hyperallergic’s critics, both staff and contributors thought were the most compelling of the year. Thought it was a year of tentative venturing back out into the open to look at artwork in person, the production wasn’t tentative at all. The city brought shows to life that will be talked about for years to come. —Seph Rodney.
VISUAL ART
Washington Post

Descendants of Marcus Garvey press Biden for posthumous pardon

Descendants of the Black revolutionary leader Marcus Mosiah Garvey are pressing President Biden’s administration to grant a posthumous presidential pardon to Garvey, who they say was targeted by the U.S. government and persecuted for his work to uphold racial justice for Black people in the African diaspora. The request by...
U.S. POLITICS
ARTnews

National Gallery of Art to Return Benin Bronze, Artist Sells Her Eggs as NFT, and More: Morning Links from December 6, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ANOTHER MUSEUM RETURNS ITS BENIN BRONZE. The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. is the latest institution with plans to send back a work from a cache of pieces looted from the Kingdom of Benin by British soldiers in 1897. Per the Art Newspaper, the work in question, a sculpture of a cockerel, is the only Benin Bronze  that the museum owns. The National Gallery said it was “eager” to begin working with Nigeria on the repatriation. It’s the latest museum to make such a plan in recent months, after the Metropolitan Museum of...
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

Getting to Know an Overlooked Pioneer of Bay Area Abstraction

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». There are many reasons why Sonia Gechtoff should be better known. She was a key member of a group of women artists who were central to the flowering of abstract painting in the Bay Area between the late 1940s and the late ’50s. The other two artists were Jay DeFeo and Deborah Remington. Gechtoff and her husband, the painter James (“Jim”) Kelly, lived at 2322 Fillmore Street, in a three-story, four-unit building. Their next-door neighbors were Wally Hedrick and Jay DeFeo, who began working on her monumental painting “The Rose” in 1958.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hyperallergic

Love, Art, And Politics Intertwined

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Above the door of the Newhouse Center for Contemporary Art, a stained-glass window reads: “Sailors’ Snug Harbor / For aged, derelict and worn out sailors.” Nevertheless, respect and concern are the foundation for the 83-acre rest home endowed by Robert Richard Randall. Inheriting his father’s fortune, accrued as a privateer in the Revolutionary War, Randall decided to gift the majority of his estate as a home for retired sailors who had nowhere else to go. He recognized, without prejudice, those whose labor enabled his privilege. Snug Harbor housed an ethnically diverse group of old and infirm men in the last years of their lives. For three decades after Randall died, his extended family fought in court against this radical act of care.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

How Marisol, “the True Trailblazer,” Paved the Way for Andy Warhol

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Two Pop artists met at New York’s Stable Gallery in 1962 and became fast friends. One of them was already a star — had exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art, been featured twice in LIFE magazine, and had a solo show at the Leo Castelli Gallery. The other was Andy Warhol. (He’d been trying for almost a decade to transition from commercial illustrations to gallery shows, without much luck.) And he desperately wanted to be like his accomplished new pal, Marisol.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

A Coalition of Artists Promote Indigenous and Environmental Struggles Through Open Access Art

For Native tribes in the United States, a pipeline is not a source of energy, but a serpent slithering across long-pillaged ancestral lands. The ancient Lakota prophecy of a black snake desecrating sacred sites materializes today in steel pipes transporting fossil fuels for billion-dollar corporations, breaking federal treaties and threatening life on Earth.
ADVOCACY
Hyperallergic

How Incan-Muisca Wisdom Helps Preserve the Lives of BIPOC Women

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». How can art help BIPOC women recover from — as Maya Angelou put it — “being caught in tripartite crossfire of masculine prejudice, white illogical hate, and black lack of power?” Angelou and many others have grappled with this question. The artist Coralina Rodriguez Meyer invigorates this conversation with a novel perspective. Her current show, Mother Mold Project & Mama Spa Botánica, at the Bronx River Art Center, shares a balm from her indigenous Incan-Muisca traditions.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

The Whirling, Spiritual Abstraction of June Edmonds

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». LOS ANGELES — In sacred geometry, the “vesica piscis” symbol describes the almond shape nestled between two overlapping identical circles. The symbol, one of the oldest in the world, recurs across all cultures and faiths, and pops up frequently in religious paintings, architecture, and nature. It is often associated with divine femininity, birth, spiritual crossroads, sexuality, and unity. In Christianity, the fish-like shape represents Jesus of Nazareth. For the ancient Greeks and Romans, the circles corresponded to their mythological goddesses, Aphrodite and Venus. In more esoteric readings, the almond shape symbolizes a portal to the universe and/or a higher power. No matter the context, what’s fascinating about the vesica piscis is that it involves a joining of two or more energies that results in the creation of a third source, a door that leads to another realm, and by extension, a different way of being.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

The NYUAD Art Gallery Shows Rare Collection of Work From 1960s Iran, Turkey, and India

The NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery is delighted to welcome back visitors to its space for the exhibition Modernisms: Iranian, Turkish, and Indian Highlights from NYU’s Abby Weed Grey Collection. This is the first physical exhibition in the gallery since it moved to virtual programs in the spring of 2020, and it will remain open to the public through February 5, 2022.
MUSEUMS
Hyperallergic

Hedge Fund Billionaire Surrenders $70 Million in Looted Art

Yesterday, Michael H. Steinhardt, billionaire hedge fund manager and one of the world’s foremost antiquities collectors, agreed to relinquish 180 stolen antiquities, trafficked from 11 countries and worth approximately $70 million in total. Citing his “rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts,” the Manhattan district attorney’s office imposed a lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities on him — the first time such a prohibition has been placed on a collector in the United States or abroad. The agreement marks the conclusion of an almost five-year-long investigation conducted by the Antiquities Trafficking Unit, involving the collaboration of 11 countries from which the objects were originally stolen. Christos Tsirogiannis, a forensic archaeologist who assisted in the landmark investigation, called it “an extremely significant and important case.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

A History Not Yet Laid to Rest

Mary Annette Pember is a citizen of the Red Cliff Ojibwe tribe and a national correspondent for Indian Country Today. North America’s Indigenous peoples carry a painful past. This truth was laid bare when the mass graves of hundreds of Native children who died while attending residential schools were discovered in Canada this summer. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, thousands of Native children in the United States and Canada were forced into assimilationist boarding schools that sought to strip them of their culture and heritage. Many died from disease, starvation, or physical abuse. Most were buried hastily, sometimes two or three small bodies to a grave. Outside the Native community, their deaths have been lost to obscurity, a painful chapter in a long-ago history, willfully forgotten. But try as they might, non-Native people cannot dodge the past.
AMERICAS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
The Independent

Voices: Prosecuting Ethan Crumbley’s parents over the Oxford school shooting is an admission of failure

After a Michigan high school sophomore shot four people at his school, prosecutors made the unusual decision to charge his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, with involuntary manslaughter. The reflexively pro-gun right, epitomized by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, quickly declared this a politically motivated leftist tactic.In fact, though, the decision to charge the parents is a depressing admission of failure in the face of right-wing opposition to common sense efforts to reduce gun violence. Thanks to rabid right-wing gun absolutism, gun control advocates have run out of workable tactics. They are left with inadequate carceral approaches that barely pretend...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Native Americans mourn on Thanksgiving: 'No reason to celebrate'

Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who’ve suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. Thursday’s solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall...
SOCIETY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US billionaire returns $70 mn worth of stolen antiquities

A prominent US art collector and billionaire philanthropist has returned 180 works of art and antiquities stolen from around the world — some from ancient Greece — that are estimated to be worth $70 million, Justice Department officials in New York said Monday. The move, announced by Manhattan attorney general...
U.S. POLITICS
CoinTelegraph

Moon Landing initiative brings neurodiversity to NFTs and supports art nonprofits

Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, are certificates of ownership representing digital artwork, music, videos, audio, memorabilia and more. They have rapidly gained in popularity over the past year for their ability to enable everyday artists to create and sell content. In fact, OpenSea, the world’s biggest NFT marketplace, recently surpassed $1.6 billion in monthly trading volume alone.

