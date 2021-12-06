Bucks' George Hill (knee) out for Monday versus Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Orlando Magic by 40 points in the first half alone to cruise to the easy 123-92 home victory. The Bucks' 77-36 lead at the break was not just their biggest halftime lead in franchise history, it was also Orlando's biggest deficit at the end of the first two quarters as well ever. The lead would grow to more than 50 points, but the Magic were able to chip away at the lead in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 12 points in limited work while Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 18 points. Patrick Connaughton scored 17 points off the bench as seven different Bucks players registered double figures.

