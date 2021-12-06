ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks' George Hill (knee) out for Monday versus Cavaliers

By Aidan McGrath
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks have ruled out George Hill (back) for Monday's game...

milwaukeesun.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sitting out vs. Heat

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out the Milwaukee Bucks' Saturday night game against the Miami Heat with right calf soreness, according to coach Mike Budenholzer. It marks the second straight game that Antetokounmpo will miss. He also sat out Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Budenholzer said Saturday he...
NBA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Grayson Allen (illness) ruled out on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Allen will sit out on Saturday after Milwaukee's guard came down with an illness. Expect Pat Connaughton to see major playing time against a Heat unit ranked 11th in defensive rating. Connaughton's projection includes...
NBA
#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Cleveland Cavaliers
doorcountydailynews.com

Win as easy as 1-2-3 for Bucks Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Orlando Magic by 40 points in the first half alone to cruise to the easy 123-92 home victory. The Bucks' 77-36 lead at the break was not just their biggest halftime lead in franchise history, it was also Orlando's biggest deficit at the end of the first two quarters as well ever. The lead would grow to more than 50 points, but the Magic were able to chip away at the lead in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 12 points in limited work while Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 18 points. Patrick Connaughton scored 17 points off the bench as seven different Bucks players registered double figures.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins heart courtesy to another epic interaction with a young fan after Bucks vs Nuggets matchup

The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a player who has always accepted his critics with a smile and deservingly is a part of zero-haters group. Be it with his most recent Oreo discovery or his All-Star game on court-commentary, the Greek Freak has always ended up winning hearts after his heart-warming and hilarious gestures. However, he ended up making a young fan feel immensely special after the Bucks vs Nuggets game as well.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bucks' DeMarcus Cousins (conditioning) out Thursday

Milwaukee Bucks forward/center DeMarcus Cousins (return to competition reconditioning) is out for Thursday against the Toronto Raptors. Cousins logged 15 minutes in his Bucks debut on Wednesday and scored 7 points with 4 boards, an assist, a steal, and a triple. Brook Lopez underwent back surgery on Thursday and is out indefinitely, so Cousins could earn a consistent role moving forward.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs back-to-back vs. Jazz, Bucks is biggest test for team so far

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers exercised some demons as they defeated the Miami Heat 111-85 at FTX Arena. It was the Cavs first win in Miami since Jan. 25, 2010. Then they went into our nation’s capital and beat the Washington Wizards on Friday, by a score of 116-101. This moved the Cavaliers record to 13-10 on the season and they’re currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pat Connaughton coming off Bucks' bench Monday versus Cavs

The Milwaukee Bucks did not list Pat Connaughton in their starting five for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Connaughton started in the Bucks' last game, but will take a seat Monday with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup. Our models project Connaughton, who has a $5,600 salary on FanDuel,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Timberwolves starting Jaden McDaniels for inactive Patrick Beverley on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McDaniels will make his 11th start this season after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with a left adductor strain. In a fast tempo matchup against a Charlotte team playing with a 101.8 pace, our models project McDaniels to score 18.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,100.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Pacers Trade Lands Kemba Walker In Indiana

The New York Knicks made headlines for their decision to remove former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker not only from their starting lineup, but from their rotation altogether. There is a lot of thought that Walker will end up being moved ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The respect level the Knicks hold for Walker is a factor in him.
NBA
zonecoverage.com

Moving Patrick Beverley To the Starting Lineup Changed Everything

Patrick Beverley’s impact on the Minnesota Timberwolves was something that many of us saw coming the day they traded for him. Flipping Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangómez, who didn’t have a spot on the roster, was already enough for people to be convinced it was a good trade. But Beverley’s...
NBA
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (soreness) ruled out for Heat again Monday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (soreness) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Herro is headed for a second straight absence. Jimmy Butler (tailbone) is still questionable, so Kyle Lowry could see a surge in ball-handling opportunities Monday night if Herro and Butler are both out. There will be more minutes available off the bench for Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent.
NBA

