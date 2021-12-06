ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.87%

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Consumer Services, Utilities and Basic Materials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.87%, while the S&P 500 index added 1.17%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.42%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.42%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
STOCKS
investing.com

Banking Stocks Trading Higher Post RBI Monetary Announcements; Nifty Bank Up 1.5%

Investing.com -- Following the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee’s majority vote on retaining the regulator’s monetary stance as accommodative, and keeping the repo rate and reverse repo rates unchanged at 4% and 3.5% respectively, the banking stocks showed initial gains. The 12-scrip Nifty Bank was trading 1.46% higher at 11:50 am...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Edge Lower; Nestle Reduces Stake in L'Oreal

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally lower Wednesday, taking a breather after a sharp rally driven by hopes that the Omicron Covid-19 variant is a dud. At 2 AM ET (0700 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% lower, CAC 40 futures in France...
STOCKS
WDBO

Stocks wobble near breakeven in early trading on Wall Street

Stocks are wobbling between gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street as gains for energy, health care and other companies are blunted by losses for some of the big technology companies. The S&P 500 was bobbing up and down near the breakeven line in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday. The losses for tech pulled the Nasdaq down 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was clinging to a gain of just 0.1%. The market is coming off a two-day rally that nearly erased its losses over the previous two weeks. Treasury yields were slightly higher.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investing Com#The Consumer Services#Utilities#Nasdaq Composite#Wba#Boeing Co Lrb Nyse#Intel Corporation#Intc#Nike Inc Lrb#Merck Company Inc#Mrk#Nclh#Nektar Therapeutics#Nktr#Pfizer Inc Lrb Nyse#Fortinet Inc Lrb#Ftnt#Insignia Systems Inc#Isig#Taco
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones rally and close positive in choppy trading session

Stock market leadership reverses in afternoon trading, with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) ending +0.6%, the S&P (SP500) finishing +0.3%, and the Dow (DJI) concluding +0.1%. S&P sectors close out mixed, with Health Care at the top. Financials and Consumer Staples settle at the bottom and Info Tech edges into the green.
STOCKS
wsau.com

Asian shares catch global equities rally, but oil slips

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares extended gains on Wednesday, continuing a global relief rally as markets found positive news in early reports about the potential impact of the Omicron variant, although overnight advances in oil prices began to peter out. “Markets are very sensitive to any slight new item...
STOCKS
Reuters

AstraZeneca, defensive stocks drive FTSE 100 higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 8 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as gains in AstraZeneca and defensive stocks outweighed losses in oil majors, while investors awaited an assessment of the full impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
WGAU

Stocks turn choppy on Wall Street after a two-day rally

Stocks turned choppy on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, keeping the market's gains following a two-day rally in check. Stocks turned choppy on Wall Street Wednesday following a two-day rally. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 2:41 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or...
STOCKS
atlanticcitynews.net

Buyers swarm world's stock markets pushing shares sharply higher

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks were all the rage in New York on Tuesday, pushing the broader industrial stocks higher in their wake. Across the globe, stocks roared as markets breathed relief that new Covid variant Omicron is not as severe as initially expected. "A week ago we...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) shed 0.44% to $283.72 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $11.93 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures trade mixed following biggest day for stocks since March

U.S. equity futures are trading mixed following another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.2% gain for the Nasdaq, but a small decline...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Must-Own Software Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

Increasing concerns on high inflation, weak job growth reports, and surging COVID-19 cases have caused increased volatility in the markets in the past week. As investors seek ways to protect their portfolio from a potential correction, it is wise to bet on fundamentally-sound software stocks SS&C Technologies (SSNC), Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS), and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK).Tech giants have reported impressive earnings growth in the last quarter, owing to surging demand for its products amid a continued hybrid working environment and rapid tech integration in virtually every industry. However, factors like high inflation, the rapid spread of the highly infectious omicron variant, weak job growth reports for November, and the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy made the markets witness a sell-off last Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite losing 1.9%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy