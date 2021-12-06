ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryce Young, but not Will Anderson, named Heisman finalist

By Mike Rodak
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named a finalist Monday for the 2021 Heisman Trophy that will be awarded Saturday in New York City. Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud were the other three finalists. Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson was not selected...

The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious About 1 Heisman Finalist Snub

The Heisman Trophy finalists have been unveiled. Unfortunately, there’s one obvious omission and Alabama fans are furious about it. So are we. Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson did not make the Heisman cut. The good news is one of his teammates, Bryce Young, did. He’s joined by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.
theScore

Heisman Power Rankings: Our pick for the nation's top player

With the regular season concluded, four players have received their invitation to attend the 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City. All candidates have shown why they deserve an invite, so here's the final ranking for this year's top player in college football. 4. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt. 4,319...
AL.com

Will Anderson: ‘We Alabama, man. We ain’t no D-III team’

Will Anderson’s had an ear-to-ear grin when he stood on the stage after Alabama won Saturday’s SEC championship game over Georgia. But when Anderson sat down for his postgame news conference held over video conference, his smile turned to a scowl. Alabama’s affable sophomore captain had shown his streak of fire earlier this season, and this time he had something to say about national expectations around the Tide entering the game.
AL.com

Heisman top-10 voting revealed, where Will Anderson landed

The headlines from the Heisman Trophy finalist release centered more on who wasn’t on the top four list. Where was Alabama linebacker Will Anderson in the voting?. Part of that answer came Thursday night when the top 10 in the Heisman voting was released. Anderson was No. 5 in the voting with the final official numbers coming Saturday night after the trophy is presented.
AL.com

Bryce Young claims first national player of the year award

The major national awards are starting to trickle in for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The Associated Press national player of the year award went to Young in a Thursday morning announcement ahead of some of the other major honors. Young received 42 of the 53 first-place ballots from the voters...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Bryce Young put himself on the Heisman doorstep

When Anne Donahue steps to the lectern on Saturday night to announce the winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy, the odds indicate that the name she will say is that of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The true sophomore stepped into the starting spot vacated by Mac Jones and started hot, throwing for four touchdowns in Alabama’s season-opening victory over Miami. He finished the year having completed 68% of his passes for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, against just four interceptions.
FanSided

Alabama Football: Bryce Young is a lock to win Heisman

Heading into the season, Bryce Young was a contender for the Heisman Trophy. In his first year as Alabama football‘s starter, Young carried the Tide to the top spot in the College Football Playoff after beating Georgia in the SEC Championship. The week before that, he mounted an amazing comeback at Auburn in enemy territory.
Cleveland.com

From California to Broadway, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young reunite as Heisman finalists

NEW YORK — The game lives on as a seven-minute YouTube relic — a window into both the precocious past and promising future of two college football stars. The quarterback of the Pomona Steelers of the Snoop Youth Football League — yes, named for rapper and league founder Mr. Dogg — wore No. 7. C.J. Stroud pitched and handed the ball off more often that day than he does for Ohio State. When allowed to strike downfield, however, he displayed the beginnings of the form that made him the Big Ten offensive player of the year.
AL.com

What if Bryce Young played basketball instead of football?

From the time Derrick Henry set foot on a Pop Warner field, there was little doubt that Alabama’s eventual 2015 Heisman Trophy winner was meant to play football. The paths were not as obvious for the Tide’s 2020 winner, DeVonta Smith, and the overwhelming favorite to join him as the 2021 winner, Bryce Young.
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: Heisman Trophy history

The winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday night. The top four vote-getters for the 87th annual honor have been revealed, but the order of finish won’t be known until the presentation ceremony, which will be televised by ESPN at 7 p.m. CST. Given annually to nation’s best college football player, the Heisman Trophy will go to Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud or Alabama QB Bryce Young this year. If Young wins, he would be the 15th player from the SEC to receive the award. The fifth- through 10th-place finishers in the 2021 voting already have been released, with Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. in fifth, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in seventh and Georgia DT Jordan Davis in ninth, giving the conference at least four players in the top 10 for the second time. A look at the SEC’s Heisman Trophy history:
AL.com

‘College GameDay’ live stream (12/11): How to watch Bryce Young, Heisman interviews online, TV, time

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will travel to will travel to the 122nd edition of the Army-Navy game on Saturday, Dec. 11. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Black Knights face the Midshipmen for the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. The three-hour traveling show will highlight the pageantry and traditions of “America’s Game” before the U.S. service academies meet in their annual rivalry game.
AL.com

Bryce Young among three Alabama players named FWAA All-America

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was among three Tide players named as first-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday. Young was joined by offensive tackle Evan Neal and outside linebacker Will Anderson on the list, which is one of five officially recognized by the NCAA. More in...
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

