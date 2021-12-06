Bryce Young, but not Will Anderson, named Heisman finalist

The winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday night. The top four vote-getters for the 87th annual honor have been revealed, but the order of finish won’t be known until the presentation ceremony, which will be televised by ESPN at 7 p.m. CST. Given annually to nation’s best college football player, the Heisman Trophy will go to Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud or Alabama QB Bryce Young this year. If Young wins, he would be the 15th player from the SEC to receive the award. The fifth- through 10th-place finishers in the 2021 voting already have been released, with Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. in fifth, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in seventh and Georgia DT Jordan Davis in ninth, giving the conference at least four players in the top 10 for the second time. A look at the SEC’s Heisman Trophy history:

