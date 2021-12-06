ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers place QB Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

Last month, Love confirmed he was vaccinated when he started in place of Aaron Rodgers against the Kansas City Chiefs. Love completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a losing effort.

The team tested all players upon return from the bye week on Monday.

In Love’s absence and with Rodgers battling a toe injury, third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert will likely receive most of the first-team reps during practice this week. Benkert is coming off a productive preseason which led Green Bay to retain him on their practice squad. He has yet to play in an NFL game.

If Rodgers can’t practice again this week, it is possible the Packers will seek outside help for added insurance. When Benkert and Rodgers were out with COVID, the team brought back veteran Blake Bortles, who was with the team for a few months before the start of training camp. Bortles was active in their game against Kansas City, only to be released a week later. Bortles remains unsigned.

Love still has a chance to be Rodgers’ backup this week against the Chicago Bears if he has back-to-back negative tests. If Love doesn’t return, Benkert would likely be elevated from the practice squad to back up Rodgers against the Bears.

