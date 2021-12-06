OneWeb and GDC to Develop LEO In-Flight Connectivity Terminal for Commercial Aircraft

United Airlines has invested heavily in new technology in 2021 while also focusing on sustainability. In June, the company committed to purchasing 15 Overture supersonic aircraft from Boom Supersonic, which will have the capacity to fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuel. United also announced in February that they were partnering with Archer Aviation to purchase 200 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, demonstrating a strong interest in investing in clean technologies. Additionally, a release in September reported a huge purchase agreement between United and Honeywell, who have committed to purchasing 1.5 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel from Alder Fuels—a clean-tech company converting forest and crop waste into drop-in replacement crude oil.

