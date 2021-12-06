ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

OneWeb and GDC to Develop LEO In-Flight Connectivity Terminal for Commercial Aircraft

By Woodrow Bellamy III
aviationtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation operator OneWeb has partnered with GDC Technics' California-based aviation engineering and technical services provider GDC Advanced Technology to create a new In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) terminal that will enable airlines to connect their aircraft to OneWeb’s LEO network, according to a joint development agreement announced by...

www.aviationtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
stlouisnews.net

5G might disrupt aircraft flights & touch-downs

Massive rollout of mid-band 5G systems might pose an aircraft safety risk by interfering with navigation equipment and causing flight diversions, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned in a series of directives. The FAA particularly raised concerns about 5G potentially interfering with radio altimeters - sensitive aircraft electronics...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aviationtoday.com

United Completes First Commercial Flight with 100% Sustainable Fuel

United Airlines has invested heavily in new technology in 2021 while also focusing on sustainability. In June, the company committed to purchasing 15 Overture supersonic aircraft from Boom Supersonic, which will have the capacity to fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuel. United also announced in February that they were partnering with Archer Aviation to purchase 200 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, demonstrating a strong interest in investing in clean technologies. Additionally, a release in September reported a huge purchase agreement between United and Honeywell, who have committed to purchasing 1.5 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel from Alder Fuels—a clean-tech company converting forest and crop waste into drop-in replacement crude oil.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worth.com

The Switch to Private Flights: Why Fractional Aircraft Ownership Is Experiencing Such High Demand

The private jet industry is attracting new businesses and individuals at unprecedented levels, following a sluggish first half of 2020 when all travel suddenly came to a screeching halt, given the nature of the global pandemic. As is true in any industry, business teams need to be flexible and resilient and react quickly to market changes, client needs and new opportunities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Earth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Industry
passengerterminaltoday.com

UK government unveils commercial aircraft concept fueled by liquid hydrogen

') } // --> FlyZero showcases the huge potential of liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft as the UK drives for a cleaner and greener air travel future and builds on progress already achieved by the Jet Zero Council, a partnership between industry and government with the aim of delivering zero-emission transatlantic flight within a generation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

NASA looking to companies to develop commercial destinations in space

NASA has signed agreements with three U.S. companies to develop designs of space stations and other commercial destinations in space. The agreements are part of the agency’s efforts to enable a robust, American-led commercial economy in low-Earth orbit. The total estimated award amount for all three funded Space Act Agreements...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Redorbit.com

NASA to Add Three Flights to SpaceX Commercial Crew Contract

NASA announced plans to add three more flights to SpaceX’s Commercial Crew contract as a hedge against further delays in the development of Boeing’s Starliner. SpaceX is currently contracted to provide six post-certification missions (PCMs) as part of the $2.6 billion Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) contract that NASA awarded to the company in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneweb#Gdc#Military Aircraft#Commercial Aircraft#Leo#Gdc Technics#Gdc Advanced Technology#Ifc#Ball Aerospace#Avionics International#Geostationary Orbit
aviationtoday.com

Former Bombardier President Sees Promising Future in Autonomous Aircraft in New Role with Xwing

Fred Cromer, former president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, has worked in several challenging roles across different segments of aviation and will be taking on another exciting challenge in his new role as chief financial officer (CFO) of Xwing, the California-based startup developing a new software capable of enabling autonomous gate-to-gate flight on commercial cargo aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Light Reading

OneWeb to develop flat panels with Kymeta

REDMOND, Wash. – Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), the communications company making mobile global, and OneWeb (www.oneweb.world), the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, announced today a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop an innovative flat panel electronically steered user terminal that is compatible with the OneWeb network to support land fixed applications and leading the way to various mobility applications like land mobile, maritime, and other mobility needs of the future.
TECHNOLOGY
simpleflying.com

Ascendance Flight Technologies Reveals ‘ATEA’ VTOL Aircraft

Toulouse-based startup Ascendance Flight Technologies has revealed the concept for a new VTOL aircraft. The French company plans to begin production of its five-seater ‘ATEA’ model in 2025. Targeting an 80% reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional helicopter designs, ATEA sports a striking and unconventional ‘fan-in-wing’ design. A hybrid-electric...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
suasnews.com

Ascendance Flight Technologies unveils design of its hybrid-electric aircraft

Ascendance Flight Technologies builds on the virtues of hybrid technology and distributed propulsion to develop sustainable air travel solutions. After three years of R&D, the French start-up company swiftly swings into action for new, state-of-the-art sustainable and decarbonised air travel: it is unveiling the design of ATEA, its 5-seater vertical take-off and landing aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
thetechtalk.org

Satellite communication and the broadening of company horizons

Satellites are vital to humanity in a variety of ways, and their applications have evolved over time. They make long-distance radio and cable television, as well as cellular phone calls, possible. Satellites supply us with a GPS (global positioning system) that allows us to know our exact location and get instructions to any destination. They allow isolated populations (those living in difficult-to-reach areas with harsh environments) to gain access to education and medical care.
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab preparing to launch another pair of BlackSky satellites

Rocket Lab is gearing up for its final orbital launch of the year, “A Data With Destiny.” Liftoff of the Electron rocket is targeted at the beginning of a two-hour and five-minute long launch window that opens at 6:45 PM EST on December 8, 2021 (23:45 UTC) from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 on the Māhia Peninsula in New Zealand.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Soyuz launches Japanese private astronauts to ISS

WASHINGTON — A Soyuz spacecraft launched Dec. 8 carrying two Japanese private astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut on the first flight in more than a decade for space tourism company Space Adventures. A Soyuz-2.1a rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. Eastern, placing the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy