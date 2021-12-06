ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hundreds of Ochsner Employees Fired For Not Being COVID Vaccinated

By Gary McCoy
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Things just got real for a number of workers at Ochsner Health in Louisiana and Mississippi as they apparently stood their ground on the current COVID vaccine dilemma and have been fired for not conforming with the healthcare giant's COVID-19 vaccination policy. In an article from the Louisiana Radio...

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
AdventHealth suspends COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees

AdventHealth recently announced an update to its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. The healthcare organization announced on Thursday, Dec. 2, it plans to suspend the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was previously in place for employees. AdventHealth had previously sent a letter to employees saying they had until Monday, Dec. 6,...
DHHS employee fired over vaccine mandate, despite natural immunity

An employee of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services who was fired for not getting a COVID vaccine is speaking out. Kendall Klett, an asbestos inspector and environmental expert, says she received notice of her termination on Friday after a back-and-forth battle with her chain of command at DHHS over her vaccine status and the department’s testing requirements. Klett provided studies that argue her 2020 COVID infection provides natural immunity equal to or greater than that of a synthetic vaccine, and she does not pose a risk to others.
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge allows NorthShore University HealthSystem to fire employees for refusing vaccine mandate

A judge on Tuesday denied a preliminary injunction, allowing NorthShore University HealthSystem to fire 14 employees who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 14 unnamed employees being represented by Chicago-based Leahu Law Group and Florida-based Liberty Counsel filed a lawsuit on October 25 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
brproud.com

Federal court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare employees

MONROE, La. (BRPROUD) — A federal court has blocked a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare employees. The following is a news release from Attorney General Jeff Landry:. In a major win for our healthcare heroes, a federal court has halted the Biden Administration’s attempt to force COVID-19 vaccines on healthcare workers. Judge Terry Doughty just now ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request for a preliminary injunction against the CMS rule requiring the COVID shot on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicaid funding.
MONROE, LA
myfox28columbus.com

OhioHealth 'pausing timeline' on COVID vaccine mandate for employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of OhioHealth employees were pushing to get a medical and religious exemption for the mandated COVID vaccine. However, a number of them were denied. According to OhioHealth, the 35,000 employees had to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or they could face termination. But Monday, the health care system said they are “pausing the timeline.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Shreveport, LA
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

