Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. While there was no official word about the defending Finals MVP being in jeopardy of sitting, the team has apparently given him the day off for rest - Milwaukee is on the second night of a back-to-back set, after all. Pat Connaughton will start in his place on the wing.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO