Fmr. NBA player defends Kyle Rittenhouse, says critics being paid to post ‘racist sh*t’

Two weeks after he was cleared of shooting dead two demonstrators at a racial justice protest last year, Kyle Rittenhouse has acknowledged that it was “probably not the best idea” for him to travel to the protest in the first place. The 18-year-old made the admission in a podcast interview aired on The Blaze late Monday in which he discussed the killings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. “Like, if I could go back, I wish I would never have had to take somebody’s life,” he said, after telling the podcast host the shootings were “nothing to be congratulated about.” Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed when Rittenhouse fired an AR-15-style rifle at them in what he said was self-defense amid chaotic street protests. He doubled down on that during the interview, stating that “I defended myself and that’s what happened.” But when asked about his decision to travel to the protest from Antioch, Illinois, he appeared to have some regrets: “Well, hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there,” he said.

