Do Cowboys Still Control NFC East?

By Timm Hamm
 4 days ago

With just five games to play, two games separate the 8-4 Dallas Cowboys and the 6-6 Washington Football Team. But as little as a month ago, the thought of that seemed impossible.

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast by DSP Media in association with CowboysSI.com.

The Cowboys started the season on a mission: To prove that last season's 6-10 mark was a fluke, that 2020's historically bad defense was gone, and that quarterback Dak Prescott was healed.

It took seven games and a 6-1 start, but the football world believed with the Cowboys showing up in the top 5 of most NFL power rankings.

At the bottom of the standings was Washington. A 2-6 start, questions at quarterback, and a defense with a shut-down reputation that had yet to show up.

Cowboys Make 4 Moves: Collins vs. Steele?

Cowboys' offense needs a jolt entering Sunday showdown in Washington

9 hours ago

Cowboys LISTEN - Film Study: What's 'Wrong' With Vander Esch?

Locked On Cowboys: Week 13 All-22 Review

13 hours ago

Is Jerry Blaming Cowboys’ Struggles on Dak WRs?

Jones is putting Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the receiving corps in the spotlight.

13 hours ago

Now fast forward to Week 14. Since the 6-1 start, Dallas is just 2-3, lost Prescott for a game with a calf injury, lost coach Mike McCarthy for one game to COVID protocol, lost receiver Amari Cooper for two games to COVID protocol, and receiver CeeDee Lamb for one game to a concussion.

Meanwhile, Washington has won four in a row and has quietly entered the playoff race as the sixth seed in the NFC. Maybe the most surprising aspect of the Washington winning streak is the performance of the defense after losing star Chase Young for the season and Montez Sweat for the last month.

Mix in the fact that Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke seems to have figured some things out offensively, and that could spell trouble for the NFC East and the Cowboys.

Dallas and Washington play each other two of the next three weeks, in a stretch that could determine the East winner. That combined with each team's remaining schedules, Washington appears to have a clear advantage as of Week 14.

Besides the two games against Washington, Dallas has games remaining against the Giants, Arizona, and Philadelphia. Washington still must play the Giants and the Eagles twice. The schedule seems to favor Washington.

It all starts on Sunday as Washington hosts Dallas on Dec. 12 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Comments / 12

king0323
4d ago

they basically have the same schedule outside of Arizona buy you say the redskins schedule is easier, can someone explain that and we are getting back healthy, remember our downfall came because of injuries

Reply(2)
5
Alex Castillo Jr.
4d ago

Let the chips fall where they may because the Boys looked better on "D" with DLaw back and they're getting Gregory and Hamilton back to bolster an already improved defensive line. Here's hoping that the Cowboys rest Elliot and showcase Tony (The Pony Express) Pollard and see just how fast the WFT linebackers are. Go Cowboys....

Reply
2
