Dave Bautista in Talks for M Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

By Brian Welk
 4 days ago
Dave Bautista is in talks to star in the next film from M. Night Shyamalan, “Knock at the Cabin,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Plot details are being kept under wraps for this one, but Shyamalan is writing and directing based on his own original...

