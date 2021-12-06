ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers welcomes end of year donations

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFDZ5_0dFijR0p00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Reward Fund is seeking end-of-the-year donations to be used to increase rewards to tipsters for information on the arrests of wanted indiviudals within the community.

Rewards are an effective way to generate information from the community about crimes or about wanted persons. Larger rewards lead to more tips which significantly helps law enforcement. PPACS pays rewards for information leading to an arrest or conviction. All tips received by PPACS are kept anonymous, and rewards are paid in cash.

The reward fund will be used to raise reward levels and offer increased rewards for information on high-profile crimes or wanted persons.

All contributions to the fund will assist PPACS in helping reduce crime.

Donations may be mailed to the following address:

PPACS
P.O. Box 446
Colorado Springs, CO 80901

For online donations, log onto www.crimestop.net and click DONATE. All contributions are tax deductible and will support our community law enforcement agencies in reducing crime.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

EPSO and CSPD arrest couple suspected of stealing $450,000 worth of campers, trailers, and equipment

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) and the Colorado Springs Police Department have apprehended two people believed to have stolen campers, trailers, and construction equipment over the past several months. According to EPSO, beginning in early October of this year, the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) initiated an […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Sports
KXRM

Not the Santa you’d expect: 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office brings gifts to elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office usually does its work in a courtroom, but recently the D.A. was playing Santa at a local school. Friday, D.A. Michael Allen visited Pinello Elementary School bearing gifts after working with the school’s social worker and counselor to determine a select few of students in need. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Weather#Ppacs#P O Box#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Eat yummy donuts and support local military families with Altitude Nutrition

COLORADO SPRINGS — Veteran-Owner of Altitude Nutrition, Amanda Edmonds, and Tokyo Olympian and U.S. Army Athlete, Sammy Schultz, joined FOX21 News to chat about the “PilaTEAs + Protein Donuts Wellness Event” happening this weekend in support of the foundation, “OPERATION: Hero Families.” Amanda founded “OPERATION: Hero Families” to give back to our service members and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Rock Ledge Ranch to hold holiday event featuring Santa, wagon rides, music, Blacksmith demonstrations, and more!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rock Ledge Ranch will soon be transformed with the sights, sounds, and aromas of the festive season! On Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4-8 p.m, all sorts of festivities will be underway including St. Nicholas in the Barn, wagon rides, old-time musical entertainment, crafts, 1860s Homestead Cabin storytelling, Blacksmith Shop demonstrations, Victorian celebrations in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy