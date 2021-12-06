Wild Winds, Snow Expected During Patriots-Bills Monday Night Football Showdown

BOSTON (CBS) — Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Patriots just might be the NFL’s game of the year. It also might be the windiest.
As expected, the weather is quite blustery on Monday, with the Patriots and Bills set to square off to determine the leader in the AFC East.
But a text forecast is one thing. Feeling and experiencing the wind is another. And by mid-afternoon on Monday, reporters covering the Patriots were feeling the wind.
Here we go and I've been covering games in Buffalo since the late 90s. I've never seen winds like this. Bright side, at least...
