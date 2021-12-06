ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wild Winds, Snow Expected During Patriots-Bills Monday Night Football Showdown

 4 days ago

the buffalo bills

Top 5 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Patriots | Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a long weekend after Thursday's Thanksgiving win. The team had a few days off to get healthy and relax. Now all eyes are on Monday night. Week 13 presents a game with huge implications for the division and the playoffs so here are five storylines to follow for the NFL"s biggest game in Week 13.
Monday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills Football Team Live Thread & Game Information

Week thirteen of the NFL’s 2021 season winds down this evening with the Monday Night Football matchup between two of our Miami Dolphins’ AFC East rivals. The New England Patriots will travel to New York State this evening to take on the Buffalo Bills. Going into this game the Patriots have won six straight and currently hold the top seed for the playoffs in the AFC. The Bills on the other hand, after starting out strong and holding onto first place in the division before being passed by the Patriots have lost three out of six but are coming off a win last week over the New Orleans Saints. The Bills currently hold the fifth seed in the AFC which represents the first wildcard spot for the AFC.
Strong Wind Figures To Be Major Factor For Patriots-Bills Monday Night Matchup

BOSTON (CBS) — Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Patriots just might be the NFL’s game of the year. It also might be the windiest. As expected, the weather is quite blustery on Monday, with the Patriots and Bills set to square off to determine the leader in the AFC East. But a text forecast is one thing. Feeling and experiencing the wind is another. And by mid-afternoon on Monday, reporters covering the Patriots were feeling the wind. Here we go and I've been covering games in Buffalo since the late 90s. I've never seen winds like this. Bright side, at least...
What To Watch For During Patriots Bye Week: AFC Competition In Action, And Brady Gets The Bills

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots do not play football this weekend, which is a damn shame. They’ve won seven straight to take over the top seed in the AFC and have been a treat to watch over the last few months. But just because there is no Patriots football doesn’t mean there is no football to watch. There is actually a lot of important pigskins for New England fans to lock onto this weekend. No one can clinch anything in the AFC, but there are a lot of important games to be played on Sunday. That includes and old friend visiting an...
Patriots at Bills predictions: Point spread, total, player props, trends, stream for 'Monday Night Football'

We have an AFC East showdown on deck to wrap up Week 13 in the NFL as the New England Patriots will visit the Buffalo Bills tonight for "Monday Night Football." This game has the ability to change the balance of power in the division for the moment with this being the first head-to-head of the season between these clubs, who are separated by just a game. New England is riding a six-game winning streak into this matchup that has them currently sitting in first place. However, a well-rested Buffalo team is coming into this game after a blowout win over the Saints on Thanksgiving. Needless to say, this matchup should be a doozy and weather could be a factor.
Here's a look at the snow and wild wind gusts ahead of Patriots vs. Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills won’t just be playing against each other on Monday night. They’ll have another factor at play: the wind. It appears the wind gusts will be wild for the teams’ matchup as they kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. According to Weather.com, the wind was blowing at about 27 miles per hour at time of publication of this article (5 p.m.). The winds are expected to fall to about 24 miles per hour at kickoff, where they should remain through the game. It’s also likely we’ll see some snow at some point during the game.
Week 13 Monday Night Showdown DFS Primer (Patriots at Bills) PREMIUM

The Patriots and Bills square off an in important AFC East battle. Both teams are vying for the division lead. However, it’s unwise to expect an offensive shootout. The game’s total has dipped from 44.5 points to 41.0 points. Both defenses are great. However, the weather is likely the more significant factor for the total drop. According to The Weather Channel forecast, winds will reach more than 20 mph during game time. As a result, my favorite picks are catered to the weather conditions.
