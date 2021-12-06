ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Why Christmas tree farming is actually (sometimes) eco-friendly

By Matthew Rozsa
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VX988_0dFij7gm00

To those who live in cities, the idea of a "Christmas tree farm" might seem quaint. "Farms," in the popular imagination, are for crops that you eat — corn, pumpkins, wheat, soy and so on. Yet Christmas trees are an essential part of our lifestyle, spiritually if not nutritionally. Millions of secular Americans join their religious neighbors every year to continue a tradition of importing a wild plant — or a facsimile thereof — into our homes for yuletide cheer. Unless they opt for an artificial tree, this means that at some point a seed will have to be planted, cultivated and ultimately harvested (whether by an employee or the customer).

Therefore, strange though the concept may seem, Christmas trees are indeed a crop that can be farmed. And unfortunately, just like many other agricultural industries today, there are reports of Christmas tree farmers being struck by hard times. One "cut your own" Christmas tree field in upstate New York has closed this season because the owner needs to give new trees time to grow and catch up, as rising demand has put a stress on the farm. (Trees take seven or eight years to grow and, as owner Andy Kelkenberg told a local CBS affiliate, "the business is growing faster than you can grow the tree.") The small Pennsylvania city of Indiana, known as the "Christmas Tree Capital of the World," is expected to come up short, with one industry leader predicting that prices could go up by as much as 30% due to demand outpacing supply. More broadly, media outlets are reporting that there will be a nationwide Christmas tree shortage due to factors ranging from supply chain issues to this summer being unusually hot and dry (likely a climate change-related variable.)

This is because, like any other agricultural sector, the Christmas tree industry has its own unique needs and quirks that — under the wrong conditions — make it vulnerable to disruption.

When a Christmas tree farmer decides to open their business, it is not just an investment; it is a lifestyle. Because the trees take so many years before they can be harvested, farmers will often start by purchasing 3-to-5 year old trees from specialty nurseries and then planting an acre or so of additional trees in each succeeding year. Trees are planted in grids that are 5 feet by 5 feet large, and usually you can fit 1,700 trees in an acre. This process begins around March, and by the summer Christmas tree farms begin to vigorously protect their burgeoning assets from insects and weeds. They will also fastidiously shear branches and needles off the sides of trees with knives and other gardening tools, to make sure they grow in an aesthetically pleasing conical shape. Harvesting begins in October and continues through December. The United States has roughly 15,000 farms overall, with the majority of those farms growing trees on 10 acres or less.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox? Subscribe to Salon's weekly newsletter The Vulgar Scientist.

Of course, like all agricultural sectors, Christmas tree farms come with an environmental impact. There are the carbon emissions released into the atmosphere when trees are transported by truck or helicopter to stores or lots for purchasing. Farmers will also protect their crops from pests with pesticides that include glyphosate, which appears in products like Roundup and is believed by many scientists to be carcinogenic. While Christmas tree farmers are supposed to minimize their use of pesticides (both for sustainability reasons and because no one wants a Christmas tree covered in chemicals), any use of eco-unfriendly pesticides is likely to have some impact.

They also have a large carbon footprint — although so do the alternative, artificial trees. And therein lies the perennial dilemma of whether an environmentally conscious consumer should go with a natural or artificial tree.

One of the big problems with fake trees is that they are usually made of plastic, and plastic pollution is so severe — linked to mass infertility, contaminating our oceans and getting people sick — that it makes little sense to argue for producing more unnecessary plastic goods on the grounds of sustainability. Then again, if someone purchases a plastic tree and does not dispose of it, you could argue they are being eco-conscious because at least they are renewing the resource. (Unsurprisingly, creators of fake trees have very different figures about their environmental impact than growers of real ones.)

What's more, natural Christmas trees give back to the environment, something that plastic ones only do (arguably) if their owners decide to use them for many years. Planting fields of Christmas trees help fight climate change because, for every tree that is cut down in a year, there are many more that remain untouched. These trees will capture the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide in their needles, branches and roots. After happy families have finished using them, they can be turned into mulch that can be used by other flora and fauna. While it may seem counterintuitive to argue that cutting down a tree helps save the planet, this particular tradition has ripple effects that are ultimately pro-tree — and therefore pro-Earth — despite its downsides.

While most of the discarded and unsold trees get turned into mulch, this is not always their fate. In Southern California, officers from the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife will submerge some discarded trees in the bottom of lakes so fish can have a place to hide. Though these trees decompose over time, for a while, they still maintain their carbon mass — effectively keeping the carbon in their wood out of the atmosphere for longer than, say, burning wood might.

In other instances, Christmas trees wind up in landfills, or get shredded so they can be recycled to cover trash. Unsold trees might be fed to animals, or sent to coastal areas where they can be tied together and used to trap sand as a protection against coastal erosion. In Illinois, scientists figured out how to use old Christmas trees to construct nesting structures for endangered herons.

The world has come a long way since President Theodore Roosevelt banned Christmas trees from the White House to send a message against over-logging. In his era, the environmental movement focused on conservation, and Christmas trees were more likely to come from the wild. In an era of centralized and industrialized agriculture and climate change, the choices made by an early environmentalist like Roosevelt are very different from the ones that a similarly-minded person might make today. Either way, it is clear that Christmas trees are one tradition that does not need to be abandoned for environmental reasons — although, given the current shortages, it seems like the environment may soon wind up forcing Christmas-lovers to question whether polluting and Yuletide cheer are compatible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sustainable Christmas trees: an ecologist's buying guide

If you celebrate Christmas, chances are you are planning to decorate a tree (or have already). But how do you make an informed and environment-friendly choice? Environmental impact is a complex question for any product, and as a tree ecologist I know that Christmas trees are no exception. Lifecycle analyses,...
ENVIRONMENT
kion546.com

These Christmas trees may improve your health

The scent of pine and sticky sap waft through the house. A Douglas fir stands tall in the living room, adorned with shiny ornaments and shimmering lights. Almost nothing is as synonymous with holiday decorations as a fresh-cut evergreen tree. The tradition began in Germany in the 16th century and...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
State
Indiana State
NY1

Christmas trees need good weather to 'stand in splendid beauty'

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how lovely are your branches… as long as the weather stays off the naughty list. Tree farmers may have to adjust their practices as climate changes. Farmers grow Christmas trees in all 50 states. Unlike most crops, they’re not planted and harvested all in...
AGRICULTURE
KRMG

Real vs. artificial Christmas trees: Which should you get?

When it comes to holiday decorating, one big question that arises each year is whether real or artificial Christmas trees are the better choice. There are pros and cons to both kinds of Christmas trees, and which is best for you is a personal decision. Here are some factors to consider when deciding between a real or artificial Christmas tree.
HOME & GARDEN
KISS 106

Ewww…Bugs Are Most Likely Crawling All Over Your Real Christmas Tree

Growing up, a real Christmas tree was always a part of our holiday celebration. It was a big deal to go pick it out, strap it to the top of the station wagon, carry ti into the house, put it in the stand and try to make it stand up straight, and decorate it. A real tree made the holidays more special with its unique size and shape, along with the amazing pine scent that floated throughout the house.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Insider

How to grow and care for a poinsettia plant

Poinsettias are known as Christmas flowers for their red and green foliage. What look like bright red flower petals are actually modified leaves called bracts. Because poinsettias are native to Mexico, they prefer bright indirect light and slight humidity. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories. As...
GARDENING
One Green Planet

DIY Eco-Friendly Christmas Tree Ornaments & Decorations

As we move into a greener world, so too will our approach to holidays. We’ll start lighting up the night with colorful bulbs run on renewable energy. We’ll focus on local ingredients and seasonal harvests that fit the time. And, gone will be the days of disposable, plastic decorations that we buy year after year.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Christmas tree farms, including Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor, forced to limit hours or close due to tree shortage

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Popular Christmas tree farms say they've had to change their hours or close for the rest of the holiday season because of a tree shortage. It's a good thing that consumers are in a mood to spend heading into the holiday season. They may have to dish out more for a new artificial Christmas tree this year, depending on where they buy it from.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Christmas Tree Farm#Plastic Pollution#Americans#Cbs
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Eco-tip: Why Christmas trees will be more expensive, harder to find this year

The effects of climate change and the pandemic have combined to make Christmas trees more expensive this year. The American Christmas Tree Association wants consumers to know that the Pacific Northwest, the nation's largest producer of live cut trees, has been besieged by drought, heatwaves, and wildfires and has suffered its share of disruptions in supply chains and higher trucking costs stemming from the pandemic. ...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Cut Christmas trees are generally the most practical for holiday | Tony Tomeo

Poinsettias, Christmas cacti, cyclamen, various forced bulbs and several other seasonal potted plants are again becoming popular. It happens annually prior to Christmas. Heath, heather, rosemary, English holly with berries and delightful compact conifers have been gaining popularity for many years. Seasonal potted plants are increasingly diverse. Unfortunately, few survive...
GARDENING
studybreaks.com

Visiting an Apple Orchard Is the Perfect Fall Activity

With the holiday season still in full swing, consider visiting this fun patch of nature!. When you think of autumn, you usually think of pumpkins, cinnamon and, of course, apples. The popular fruit that you see on grocery store shelves all year round is actually seasonal to fall. This is a likely reason why apple pie is traditionally served at Thanksgiving, as well as why they only get dipped in caramel around this time of year. It also explains why people drink apple cider during the months of October and November. Since apples are an autumn staple in American culture, what better way to honor such a tradition than visiting an apple orchard with your family or a group of friends? Some people think that apple orchards are only for the first half of fall, but they are open well into November — some even allow visitors the week or two after Thanksgiving.
AGRICULTURE
Hello Magazine

8 ways to have a sustainable Christmas: eco trees, décor, gifts & food

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but Christmas is also one of the most wasteful – as there is 30 per cent rise in rubbish during the season with an extra three million tonnes of waste produced throughout the festive period!. Everything from discarded gift wrapping paper and...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
wiltonbulletin.com

You Can Rent a (Real) Christmas Tree to Help the Environment

We all know that Christmas trees are wasteful. Every year, come Dec. 26, the streets begin to fill up with countless discarded trees that largely end up in landfills, where they release carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere. But fake trees aren’t much better; though purchasing one means you’re not sacrificing an actual living tree for your holiday decorations, an artificial tree actually has a higher carbon footprint than a real one. So what to do if you want to be festive and environmentally friendly at the same time?
gatech.edu

Where Are You Christmas (Tree)? Why Can’t I Find You?

It’s time to deck the halls, but the persistent global supply chain issues seem to be the grinch stealing Christmas — trees. Consumers visiting their local tree farms in search of the perfect fir may be shocked by the limited choices. While environmental factors and lack of tree planting are playing a significant role in the shortage of real trees, supply chain issues are affecting the availability of both real and artificial trees — and many other holiday goods. Timothy Brown, managing director for the Supply Chain and Logistics Institute at Georgia Tech has more than 35 years of experience in supply chain optimization and says that product delays and scarcity, as well as price increases, can be largely attributed to labor shortages, among other things.
JOBS
kiss951.com

Here Are 10 Ways To Have An Eco-Friendly Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner and although it is a wonderful time of year, it is not friendly to the environment. As a result of this year’s COP26, we are all aware of how important it is to take care of the environment. No matter how big or small,...
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy