New Port Richey, FL

Suspect arrested in Kathleen Moore missing person case, Pasco officials say

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaOcU_0dFij5vK00
Kathleen Moore, 34, was last seen in the Carmel Avenue area of New Port Richey around 1 a.m. Nov. 29, according to the the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. [ Photo provided / Pasco County Sheriff's Office Facebook page ]

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a New Port Richey woman, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Kathleen Moore, 34, was last seen in the Carmel Avenue area around 1 a.m. Nov. 29, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No additional details are available, but Sheriff Chris Nocco will hold a news conference at 8 p.m. Monday at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center to provide more information about the arrest. Check back here for details.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the office’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, then selecting option 7.

