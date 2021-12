SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Blake Humphrey’s goal 11:36 into the third period proved to be the only goal needed for the Sioux Falls Stampede who blanked the Sioux City Musketeers 2-0 Saturday night at the PREMIER Center. Clint Levens added an empty net goal late while Noah Grannan earned his first shutout of the season with 25 saves as the Stampede won for the third straight game, all on home ice. The Stampede have now blanked their opponents in two of their last three games and finished their five-game homestand with a 3-2-0 record.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO