Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:59:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CST for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for northeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CST for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for northeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Lafayette; Lee; Pontotoc; Union The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Union County in northeastern Mississippi Northwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 430 AM CST. * At 359 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tula, or 14 miles west of Pontotoc, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tupelo, Pontotoc, Trace State Park, Ecru, New Harmony, Randolph, Furrs, Denmark, Sherman, Thaxton, Algoma, Toccopola, Blue Springs, Hortontown, Esperanza, Endville, Cherry Creek, Branyan, Ellistown and Delay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
