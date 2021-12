Kyrie Irving remains ineligible to play for the Brooklyn Nets, and there may be only one realistic pathway for the seven-time All-Star to play this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that Irving has no plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. New York City has also given no indication that it will drop its vaccine mandate, meaning Irving still cannot play for the Nets. According to Charania, the only way Irving is going to play this season is if Brooklyn trades him.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO