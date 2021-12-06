ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach fired for replacing BLM poster with ‘all lives matter’ sign, Illinois suit says

By Mariah Rush
Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former football coach for Illinois State University was fired from his offensive coordinator job after he took down a Black Lives Matter poster from his office door and replaced it with one that “expressed his own religious and political views,” according to a lawsuit. Kurt Beathard, a former...

Former ISU assistant football coach sues, claims he was fired over 'All Lives Matter' sign

A former Illinois State University assistant football coach is suing two of his ex-bosses, claiming they violated his First Amendment rights to free speech. Kurt Beathard claims in the federal lawsuit he was terminated from his job as offensive coordinator and given a "bogus and made up" position in September of last year after he removed from his office door a sign that said "Black Lives Matter" and replaced it with a sign that read "All Lives Matter to Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
The Last Chapter Is All That Matters

Michigan’s bizarre and miserable 2020 football season collapsed, rather quickly, into a pile of jokes. The best one was told five games in by Cade McNamara, who seized the starting quarterback job in a four-and-a-half-hour, triple-overtime win over Rutgers last November. After what would be the team’s second and final win of the year—and no win has ever been less inspiring—he delivered a locker room speech only a dumbfounded, wildly optimistic 20-year-old could. “What happens if we win out, huh?” he said. “Who’s gonna remember all the fucking games before, man?”
Oregon football coaching search: Chip Kelly replacing Mario Cristobal could be in play, says insider

Oregon did not expect to be going through a coaching search, but after Mario Cristobal opted to leave Oregon for Miami, the Ducks could be eyeing a familiar name. Former Ducks coach Chip Kelly has quickly been rumored as one of the top options for the job. The current UCLA coach has elevated the Bruins’ program. UCLA sits at 8-4 overall and will play NC State in the Holiday Bowl. But college football insider Bruce Feldman believes that a reunion between Oregon and Kelly isn’t a far-fetched idea.
College football coach fired for taking down BLM poster files lawsuit

NORMAL, Ill. (TND) — A former assistant football coach has filed a lawsuit against his former employer's head coach and athletic director claiming his First Amendment rights were violated when he was fired after allegedly replacing a Black Lives Matter poster. Kurt Beathard, who was the offensive coordinator for the...
Bobby Beathard
Brock Spack
George Floyd
Bill Speltz: Fate deals Montana football team cruel hand in Virginia

MISSOULA — Call it circumstances beyond Montana's control. All the hard work, heavy lifting, conditioning and film study went out the window for the Grizzlies Friday night because of injuries to their most important offensive players in the first 16 minutes of an FCS quarterfinal at James Madison. First...
Kansas Jayhawks vs. UTEP Miners basketball: Lineups, time, streaming, facts & figures

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City. TV/radio: ESPN+ (streaming only, subscription required); WHB (810 AM) About UTEP (4-3): The Miners have defeated Western New Mexico (85-57), Northern New Mexico College (88-53), Pacific (73-64), and Florida A&M (67-53) and lost to New Mexico State twice (77-71 and 72-69) and UC Riverside (52-40). … UTEP went 1-of-24 from three in its home loss to UC Riverside. Two starters missed that game because of COVID-19 protocols. … UTEP is 32-91 all-time against ranked opponents. It has six road wins against Top 25 teams throughout history. The last time the Miners defeated a ranked team was a 74-65 double-overtime road win against No. 25 UAB on Jan.30, 2010. ... UTEP point guard Jamal Bieniemy’s uncle Eric was an All-American running back at Colorado, played nine seasons in the NFL and is now the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. Jamal Bieniemy, a transfer from Oklahoma, has scored in double figures in all seven games. ... Other transfers on the roster: Souley Boum (San Francisco), Christian Agnew (North Alabama), Alfred Hollins (Oregon State) and Tydus Verhoeven (Duquesne). … Joe Golding, in his first year at UTEP, is 162-146 in his 11th season as a college head coach. He spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from Div. II to Div. I. Golding led the Wildcats to the past two NCAA Tournaments. No. 14-seed Abilene Christian beat No. 3-seed Texas in the first round of the 2021 NCAAs. … UTEP was picked to finish 10th of 14 teams in Conference USA, according to the preseason poll of league coaches. UAB was picked to win league.
Maryland LB E.J. Henderson Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Maryland linebacker E.J. Henderson, the only player in school history to twice be named a First Team All-American, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Henderson joined former Maryland players Bob Ward, Jack Scarbath, Dick Modzelewski, Randy White, Bob Pellegrini and Stan Jones in the hall, which is reserved for players who have received First Team All-America recognition, the university said. As a member of the Terrapins, Henderson recorded 473 tackles, second most in school history, and in his senior season won the Bednarik Award as the...
Former ISU Coach Files Suit Over Firing

A former Illinois State University football coach is suing the school after he was fired last year. Kurt Beathard was dismissed after he removed a school-sanctioned “Black Lives Matter” poster from his office door and replaced it with a sign that read “All Lives Matter to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” Beathard says the school fired him as punishment for expressing his own political and religious viewpoints. He says he is opposed to the Black Lives Matter movement, which he contends is linked to “Marxism” and which he says supports violence and property destruction.
