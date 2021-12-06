Coach fired for replacing BLM poster with ‘all lives matter’ sign, Illinois suit says

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City. TV/radio: ESPN+ (streaming only, subscription required); WHB (810 AM) About UTEP (4-3): The Miners have defeated Western New Mexico (85-57), Northern New Mexico College (88-53), Pacific (73-64), and Florida A&M (67-53) and lost to New Mexico State twice (77-71 and 72-69) and UC Riverside (52-40). … UTEP went 1-of-24 from three in its home loss to UC Riverside. Two starters missed that game because of COVID-19 protocols. … UTEP is 32-91 all-time against ranked opponents. It has six road wins against Top 25 teams throughout history. The last time the Miners defeated a ranked team was a 74-65 double-overtime road win against No. 25 UAB on Jan.30, 2010. ... UTEP point guard Jamal Bieniemy’s uncle Eric was an All-American running back at Colorado, played nine seasons in the NFL and is now the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs. Jamal Bieniemy, a transfer from Oklahoma, has scored in double figures in all seven games. ... Other transfers on the roster: Souley Boum (San Francisco), Christian Agnew (North Alabama), Alfred Hollins (Oregon State) and Tydus Verhoeven (Duquesne). … Joe Golding, in his first year at UTEP, is 162-146 in his 11th season as a college head coach. He spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from Div. II to Div. I. Golding led the Wildcats to the past two NCAA Tournaments. No. 14-seed Abilene Christian beat No. 3-seed Texas in the first round of the 2021 NCAAs. … UTEP was picked to finish 10th of 14 teams in Conference USA, according to the preseason poll of league coaches. UAB was picked to win league.

