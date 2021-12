Michigan’s bizarre and miserable 2020 football season collapsed, rather quickly, into a pile of jokes. The best one was told five games in by Cade McNamara, who seized the starting quarterback job in a four-and-a-half-hour, triple-overtime win over Rutgers last November. After what would be the team’s second and final win of the year—and no win has ever been less inspiring—he delivered a locker room speech only a dumbfounded, wildly optimistic 20-year-old could. “What happens if we win out, huh?” he said. “Who’s gonna remember all the fucking games before, man?”

