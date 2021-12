MARQUETTE, MI— The Lake Superior Community Partnership is holding an online summit addressing housing needs in Marquette County. LSCP CEO Sarah Lucas says the reasons for the lack of affordable housing go back years. First, construction slowed way down after the Great Recession. The region now has an aging population needing smaller households, millennials want to buy their own homes, and empty nesters are looking to downsize. Lucas says recently, people who were able to work remotely relocated to the area or to different part of the area, especially when COVID hit. But she adds the cost of building materials has skyrocketed lately, making construction almost cost prohibitive.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO