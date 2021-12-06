Oil outlook: Tellurian chairman on what's ahead for energy

In today’s video, I discussed a number of charts of major macro markets and their outlook. To begin with, the S&P 500 has been volatile and trading around a key level of support via the former record high set in early September. There is a trend-line from October 2020 to keep an eye on. Yesterday could have marked a low, but it may be premature to get too bullish as the downside may still present trouble for longs. We’ll touch base on this one soon as price action unfolds.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO