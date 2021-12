In response to Rafe Godfrey and his column in the Gazette-Mail on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., he makes good points, but I would add a note of caution. First, it is not valid to suggest that all who have accumulated wealth by hard work or careful management are bad, not thoughtful or not positive contributors to society. Also, to suggest that incomes made in the coal industry — or any other industry — are tainted is unfair and alienates too many worthy and thoughtful citizens.

