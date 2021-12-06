ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-08 02:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-08 19:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Hart A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN HART COUNTY At 204 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles east of Munfordville, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bunnell Crossing, Hardyville, Hinesdale, Legrande, Canmer, Glen Lily, Whickerville and Pascal. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
HART COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox; Sullivan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN...NORTHEASTERN KNOX...SOUTHWESTERN GREENE AND NORTHWESTERN DAVIESS COUNTIES At 1221 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles east of Russellville, or 17 miles northeast of Vincennes, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Plainville around 1225 AM EST. Sandborn and Pleasantville around 1230 AM EST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Linton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dyer, Lake, Obion by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 20:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Obion TORNADO EMERGENCY FOR Caruthersville and Hayti in Missouri The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Northwestern Dyer County in western Tennessee Western Obion County in western Tennessee Lake County in western Tennessee * Until 845 PM CST. * At 802 PM CST, a confirmed large and destructive tornado was observed near Deering, or near Steele, moving northeast at 60 mph. TORNADO EMERGENCY for Caruthersville and Hayti in Missouri. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Deadly tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. * The tornado will be near Caruthersville around 810 PM CST. Ridgely and Cottonwood Grove around 820 PM CST. Reelfoot Lake State Park and Tiptonville around 830 PM CST. Clayton around 840 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Ayers, Cat Corner, Wynnburg, Glass, Wright, Cronanville, Hathaway, Roneys Store, Elbridge and Sunkist Beach. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:44:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Clinton; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Madison; Montgomery; Preble WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West-southwest winds becoming west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bullitt, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Jefferson, Larue, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 02:25:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST/200 AM CST/ for central Kentucky. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 900 AM EST/800 AM CST/ for central Kentucky. Target Area: Bullitt; Grayson; Hardin; Hart; Jefferson; Larue; Marion; Nelson; Shelby; Spencer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Spencer, southwestern Shelby, Nelson, central Larue, northwestern Marion, northwestern Hart, east central Grayson, southeastern Jefferson, eastern Hardin and Bullitt Counties through 315 AM EST/215 AM CST/ At 245 AM EST/145 AM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Highview to 14 miles northwest of Munfordville. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Jeffersontown, Hollow Creek, Spring Mill, Fern Creek, Highview, Buechel and Minor Lane Heights around 250 AM EST. Hodgenville around 255 AM EST. Shelbyville around 300 AM EST. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 23:29:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 23:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for northwestern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CST FOR PORTER COUNTY At 1029 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Valparaiso, Chesterton, Hebron, South Haven, Porter, Kouts, Burns Harbor, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Dune Acres, Boone Grove, Dunns Bridge and Malden. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-90 between mile markers 27 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 23 and 32. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Metcalfe, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 02:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Butler; Edmonson; Hart; Metcalfe; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Hart County in central Kentucky East central Butler County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Warren County in south central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 215 AM CST. * At 126 AM CST, a tornado producing storm was located near Plum Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Glasgow and Three Springs. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER (CBS4)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Davidson, Macon, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:33:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 04:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Davidson; Macon; Smith; Sumner; Trousdale; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Smith County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Davidson County in Middle Tennessee Southern Sumner County in Middle Tennessee Northern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Macon County in Middle Tennessee Trousdale County in Middle Tennessee * Until 415 AM CST. * At 333 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hermitage, or 9 miles east of Nashville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Belinda City around 340 AM CST. Lebanon and Mount Juliet around 345 AM CST. Hartsville around 405 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Green Hill, Percy Priest Lake, Bledsoe Creek State Park, Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area and Dixon Springs. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 215 and 236. Interstate 65 between mile markers 92 and 93. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...South to southwesterly winds of 20-25 MPH, with gusts of 30-35 MPH. Both sustained winds and gusts will be higher in elevated terrain locations. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:54:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southwestern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stone; Taney A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR TANEY...SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN AND SOUTHERN STONE COUNTIES At 753 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Merriam Woods to Silver Dollar City to 8 miles north of Grandview, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Branson... Lake Taneycomo Table Rock Lake... Bull Shoals Lake Table Rock State Park... Hollister Silver Dollar City... Kimberling City Forsyth... Merriam Woods Shell Knob... Kissee Mills Reeds Spring... Rockaway Beach Bull Creek... Indian Point Branson West... Taneyville Table Rock... Kirbyville TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STONE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:44:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow continued above 3000 feet this morning, then above 2000 feet tonight. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 36 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Olympic mountains including Hurricane Ridge, Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Christian, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 01:03:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 01:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Christian; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Trigg County in western Kentucky * Until 1245 AM CST. * At 1202 AM CST, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Big Rock, or 7 miles north of Dover, moving northeast at 60 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. * The tornado will be near Fort Campbell around 1220 AM CST. Oak Grove around 1225 AM CST. Pembroke around 1230 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lafayette and Herndon. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL...<.75IN
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Monroe, Martin, southeastern Greene, Lawrence and Daviess Counties through 915 PM EST At 830 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Washington, or 13 miles northeast of Petersburg, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bedford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches for communities along Highway 395, with 2 to 5 feet west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph at times. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to heavy snow and whiteout conditions. Winds may damage tree branches and fences. Secure holiday decorations to prevent them from blowing away. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lower elevations below 5000 feet could see periods where rain mixes with snow on Sunday and Sunday night.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Collin, Dallas, Hunt, Rockwall by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Hunt; Rockwall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Rockwall, southwestern Hunt, southeastern Collin and northeastern Dallas Counties through 500 PM CST At 434 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rockwall, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Garland, Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Sachse, Royse City, Heath, Fate, Sunnyvale, Farmersville, Caddo Mills, Mobile City, Lavon, McLendon-Chisholm, Nevada and Josephine. This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 61 and 89. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:43:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GREENE...CRAIGHEAD...NORTHERN POINSETT AND WESTERN MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES At 642 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located near Weiner, or 11 miles northwest of Harrisburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado, quarter size hail, and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Greenfield around 650 PM CST. Jonesboro and Brookland around 705 PM CST. Lake City around 710 PM CST. Monette around 720 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Hergett, Apt, Vail, Valley View, Macey, Schug, Gum Point, Farrville, Lester and Maple Grove. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:26:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Hopkins; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Caldwell County in western Kentucky Northeastern Trigg County in western Kentucky South central Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 900 PM CST. * At 826 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cobb, or 7 miles north of Cadiz, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cobb around 830 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Crofton. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 55 and 60. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 99 and 102. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 21 and 27. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Osage County in central Missouri South central Warren County in east central Missouri Central Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 730 PM CST. * At 649 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Owensville around 655 PM CST. Rosebud and Drake around 700 PM CST. Gerald around 705 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Beaufort, New Haven, Washington and Union. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Wind Advisory During The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Wind advisory until 3pm. The weather system that brought us storms Friday night has moved to the east. A cold front will move through the Chicago area today and we’ll feel temperatures slide downward this morning on west winds that can gust to 45 mph. We have the chance for a morning sprinkle or flurry. Gradual clearing today. Temps below the norm. Clear tonight then sunny and warmer on Sunday. We could see 60+ by Wednesday. Dec 11 Norm- 38 Fri- 60 Today- 38 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today-a morning rain or snow shower then clearing and 38°. a wind advisory until 3 p.m. with gusts to 45 mph. Tonight- clear and 30. Sunday- sunny and 48.
CHICAGO, IL

