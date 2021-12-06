Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 20:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Obion TORNADO EMERGENCY FOR Caruthersville and Hayti in Missouri The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Northwestern Dyer County in western Tennessee Western Obion County in western Tennessee Lake County in western Tennessee * Until 845 PM CST. * At 802 PM CST, a confirmed large and destructive tornado was observed near Deering, or near Steele, moving northeast at 60 mph. TORNADO EMERGENCY for Caruthersville and Hayti in Missouri. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Deadly tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. * The tornado will be near Caruthersville around 810 PM CST. Ridgely and Cottonwood Grove around 820 PM CST. Reelfoot Lake State Park and Tiptonville around 830 PM CST. Clayton around 840 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Ayers, Cat Corner, Wynnburg, Glass, Wright, Cronanville, Hathaway, Roneys Store, Elbridge and Sunkist Beach. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN

DYER COUNTY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO