Environment

Much colder tomorrow with hit-or-miss showers

By Patrick Bigbie
WDAM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers will continue for the next few hours as temperatures fall into the low 50s this evening. Clouds will hang around overnight with lows falling into the mid...

www.wdam.com

Comments / 1

wtae.com

﻿Impact Day Saturday with gusty winds and rain

Milder air has arrived! As a warm front lifts through early tonight we'll see the initial opportunity for a few showers by mid-evening. More numerous showers will arrive before sunrise tomorrow. There could be a few heavier embedded downpours in the morning. Winds will become gusty. A wind advisory is...
CBS Boston

Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Possible On Saturday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle in the morning to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert. Temperatures will soar into the 50s and 60s Saturday afternoon, and there will be a few hours where outdoor activities are possible. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Late Saturday into Sunday morning, a cold front will swing through with a thunderstorm potential. Winds will pick up, especially over the South Coast, Cape, and Islands....
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few stronger storms possible early Saturday, turning cooler for Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our abnormally warm temperatures continue this afternoon as temperatures have reached the upper 70′s to lower 80′s coming very close to our record high of 84 degrees. Changes are arriving though as we head into Saturday morning as a cold front makes its way into the area bringing showers and storms to the region with the potential for a few of these to be on the stronger side. Some cooler weather will return as well for the second half of the weekend before warmer weather returns heading into next week.
KOCO

Much Colder Saturday

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says wind chills will fall into the teens and 20s tonight and remain in the 40s to start the weekend. Winds will decrease tomorrow afternoon before then increase again on Sunday. A warming trend returns by Monday, but the fire danger will be very high once again.
KSNT

Much colder wind rushes through overnight

There is a slight chance some of our northern counties could see a few flurries late while most are sleeping, but it will be fairly dry so most will stay quiet through the night despite the changing temperatures. There will be a lot of wind blowing through tonight, driving wind chills into the upper 10s and lower 20s by morning. Actual low temperatures in the upper 20s.
CBS Miami

Weekend Weather: Warm And Humid But Not As Foggy

Miami (CBSMiami) — It will be warm and muggy this weekend but it may not be quite as foggy as it was Thursday and Friday morning. Light wind and plenty of moisture set the stage for fog to develop each morning. (CBSMiami) Conditions were perfect for wide-spread fog over the past two mornings. Warm and humid air, a clear sky, light breeze, and long December nights. They all came together so that by the time you woke up, dense fog that developed over the interior had worked its way to the east coast metro areas. A stronger ocean breeze will keep us warm but limit fog development this weekend. (CBSMiami) The warm and humid conditions will still be here this weekend but thanks to a stronger breeze, fog may not be as widespread. It will take longer for the wind to become calm here on the east coast. Fog that does develop will typically be confined to the gulf coast and have a tougher time pushing east across the peninsula. Without the fog expect temperatures to warm up even quicker in the morning, but the nice ocean breeze will cool things off in the afternoon and evening.
KATC News

Front bringing showers and storms to Acadiana Saturday morning

A line of showers and storms will be moving through Acadiana on Saturday morning, possibly producing damaging winds and even a quick spin-up tornado. While the chance for severe weather does seem to be dwindling a little, it isn't gone entirely and we'll need to remain weather aware through the morning hours.
KMBC.com

Windy and much colder Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City conditions are very windy and near freezing to start the weekend. Some wind gusts may reached over 35 mph. For the rest of Saturday, temperatures are expected to be closer to normal. The high will be near 50. There has been a Major...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record High Of 72 Forecast Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a slightly warmer Friday that ends with some showers across the region, Saturday will bring a very warm record-breaking high expected to reach 72 degrees! Later in the day, showers along a cold front, and the threat of a gusty severe thunderstorm is possible mainly between 5 and 9 p.m. Wind Advisories remain in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for possible gusts to over 40 mph, even as high as 55 mph are possible. As the cold front crosses the region, temperatures will fall and bring a chilly wind to the entire area on Sunday, despite a good deal of sunshine. High on Sunday very close to normal at 50 degrees, our normal is 48 then. All next week however, temperatures will be running between 7 and 15 degrees above normal with mainly clear skies as well! The current weather pattern all across the eastern half of the nation is favoring above-normal conditions, until, at least the 21 of the month! We don’t see any snow on the horizon! Have a nice weekend. FYI, in Cleveland, we expect sunny skies and a high of 46 on Sunday for the Ravens game. Bob Turk
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Wind Advisory During The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Wind advisory until 3pm. The weather system that brought us storms Friday night has moved to the east. A cold front will move through the Chicago area today and we’ll feel temperatures slide downward this morning on west winds that can gust to 45 mph. We have the chance for a morning sprinkle or flurry. Gradual clearing today. Temps below the norm. Clear tonight then sunny and warmer on Sunday. We could see 60+ by Wednesday. Dec 11 Norm- 38 Fri- 60 Today- 38 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today-a morning rain or snow shower then clearing and 38°. a wind advisory until 3 p.m. with gusts to 45 mph. Tonight- clear and 30. Sunday- sunny and 48.
