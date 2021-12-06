Wings post “Winged Wheel” season 3 episode 5

Buffalo Sabres (8-10-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-9-3) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI. 1. Can’t Stop Tage (And Skinner?) Holy guacamole, 8 (5v5!) points for Tage in his last ten and 7 for Jeff! Tage is, with no surprise, on career smashing paces for all of it. Jeff, on the other hand, is just a few shy of matching his point pace when he was with Jack and Jason/Sam. Gonna laugh at me now for saying the Kraken should’ve taken Jeff instead of 0 games played William Borgen? (Maybe you should, who knows!)
