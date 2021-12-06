ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wings post “Winged Wheel” season 3 episode 5

 4 days ago

I wanted to make sure you all got to see this. Some nice highlights from the...

Game 21: Da Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres (8-10-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-9-3) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI. 1. Can’t Stop Tage (And Skinner?) Holy guacamole, 8 (5v5!) points for Tage in his last ten and 7 for Jeff! Tage is, with no surprise, on career smashing paces for all of it. Jeff, on the other hand, is just a few shy of matching his point pace when he was with Jack and Jason/Sam. Gonna laugh at me now for saying the Kraken should’ve taken Jeff instead of 0 games played William Borgen? (Maybe you should, who knows!)
Red Wings: ‘Our thoughts are with Oxford’

Before addressing their team’s 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and coach Jeff Blashill delivered heartfelt messages about Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School. Three students were killed and eight people were injured. “First, on behalf of our whole organization and...
Kraken fall to Red Wings in shootout

After scoring the most goals in a game in team history Saturday, the Seattle Kraken had their first shootout in team history last night in Detroit…. Unfortunately, the Red Wings came out on top, outshooting Seattle 2-1 in the shootout for the 4-3 win. After a scoreless first period, Detroit...
Preview: Red Wings look to even season series against Bruins

BOSTON - Near the beginning of November, the Detroit Red Wings dropped a 5-1 decision in Boston they would prefer to forget. In the last game of the calendar month, the club has a chance to avenge that performance. On Nov. 4 at TD Garden, the Bruins scored three consecutive...
Streak stopped as Preds pummel Wings 5-2

To be frank, I was unable to watch the game at all. Most of you know what I’m dealing with, it just continues to worsen. All I can comment on is the carnage that makes up the game summary. Nashville and Detroit both have 29 points in the standings. For...
Slew Footing: Hockey's Version of Pearl Harbor

Today is Pearl Harbor Day: "A date which will live in infamy". Over the years, Pearl Harbor has even been used as a verb as well as a proper noun. To "Pearl Harbor" someone is to use sneaky or underhanded tactics to attack an unsuspecting target. In hockey, slew footing...
#Winged Wheel
Career AHL journeyman embarrasses Wings in St. Louis

Over the course of the past 4 seasons, Nathan Walker has played a total of 25 NHL games, and accumulated a total of 3 goals. In one night against Detroit (and his first NHL game of the season) he doubled that mark. An AHL journeyman averaging 6 games a year in the bigs came up and got a hat trick while a 4th string goalie held the visiting team at bay. That is beyond embarrassing. Scandella also got his first of the season with the help of an empty net. This is a night where the Bad News Bears of the St. Louis organization just rolled over Detroit.
T-Mobile Arena Once Again Douses the Flames

After last night’s 3-2 loss, the Calgary Flames have lost in all seven visits to the T-Mobile Arena. Here are a few observations. One has to wonder whether it was the Golden Knights that stole a victory or whether the Flames just weren’t themselves for the majority of the game. Most observers would agree that the Flames didn’t look as quick on the puck as they normally do. Whether it was the Golden Knights checking the Flames tighter or simply the notorious Vegas Flu making it’s self a factor can be debated. It’s likely a bit of both.
Korpisalo on the Radar of Philly and Colorado, Quebec Franchise? Thu's Buzz

More and more rumors starting to heat up…especially in Philly. The Flyers are heading out West this weekend to play Vegas and Arizona before returning home next week. I am told the Flyers future head coaching position may depend a lot on the next few days as the feeling I am getting is that the Flyers will be looking hard at candidates in the next few days.
Interesting 24 Hours For Former Wild Head Coaches

Last night we learned that Bruce Boudreau had been hired in Vancouver taking over for Travis Green. Then came the news this morning that everyone had been anticipating, Alain Vigneault was let go in Philadelphia along with Michel Therrian and Mike Yeo was elevated to head coach with the interim tag.
POLL: Will Ovechkin Catch Gretzky?

This post will be quick. I am curious to know where the hockeybuzz community stands. Ovechkin is 144 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky. There will be a follow up blog. Thank you for the participation. Go Caps!
Tuesday Night Pix - 4 Plays!!(goalie info updated!)

YTD 125-88-2 +51.21 Units(season high) Well, that was a frustrating night watching the Flyers yet again, lose as they continue to play no defense while giving up SHG and PPG! I forced that play, I never should've as Mike Yeo is the same voice they've been hearing but as an Asst. Coach. The Canucks on the other hand responded in a big way to a new voice with Bruce Boudreau. Live and learn as they say. Lastly, Seattle started Joey Daccord in goal after it had been reported that Grubauer was the starter in goal. Daccord got pulled after the first three goals, but then Grubauer came in and allowed three goals on four shots!!!!
Wrap: Flyers Drop 10th in a Row, Lose 3-0 in NJ; Phantoms Postponement

The New Jersey Devils had little trouble dispatching the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-0, at the Prudential Center on Wednesday night. Shut out for the fourth time this season, the Flyers (8-12-4 overall) are now winless in 10 games (0-8-2). It was a listless, meek performance for Philadelphia. The Flyers were subpar...
Wild Take 7 Game Win Streak Into Shark Tank

The Wild will look to extend their win streak in San Jose against a very pesky Sharks club that beat the Wild pretty soundly in St. Paul back in November 16th. The Wild have gone 8-1-1 since that last defeat at the hands of the Sharks. Mason Shaw will make...
Wild Fans Wake Up With Team Atop NHL Standings

It is Desember and not June, so not to get too far ahead of ourselves but the fact is the Wild have the most points in the NHL standings at roughly the 1/3 pole of the season. That should not be overlooked for a team that was old and very slow a mere 16 months ago when they qualified for the bubble just barely and then were eliminated in 4 games by the Vancouver Canucks.
