Wings post “Winged Wheel” season 3 episode 5

YTD 125-88-2 +51.21 Units(season high) Well, that was a frustrating night watching the Flyers yet again, lose as they continue to play no defense while giving up SHG and PPG! I forced that play, I never should've as Mike Yeo is the same voice they've been hearing but as an Asst. Coach. The Canucks on the other hand responded in a big way to a new voice with Bruce Boudreau. Live and learn as they say. Lastly, Seattle started Joey Daccord in goal after it had been reported that Grubauer was the starter in goal. Daccord got pulled after the first three goals, but then Grubauer came in and allowed three goals on four shots!!!!

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO