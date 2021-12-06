Scott Nicholson on Playing Succession’s Only Satisfied Character

Note: This essay considers, in great detail, the end of Succession 308 “Chiantishire.”. The second-to-last episode of Succession’s third season ends with an infuriatingly ambiguous scene. Earlier in the episode, the show’s No. 1 son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) — sorry, Connor, but we all know it’s true — has confronted his father Logan once again, and this time he’s given up. After three seasons of wrestling for the top spot, Kendall can’t take it anymore. He asks Logan to let him leave the company, to cease his endless battle for the future control of Waystar Royco. He waves a white flag and hopes Logan will just let him disappear with some measure of dignity. But even that is too much grace for Logan Roy. Logan refuses, leaving Kendall in an even more humiliating position than he was in before: He’s declared himself the loser, but he doesn’t get to stop playing the game. He has to stay in and be the family punching bag forever.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO