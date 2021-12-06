ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Nicholson on Playing Succession’s Only Satisfied Character

By Katherine Connell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Roy (Brian Cox) may be impossible to please, but there’s one person he trusts above all others: his security guard and fixer, Colin (Scott Nicholson). Colin has been indispensable to the Roy family since Succession’s first season, a Renaissance man whose duties have escalated from distributing NDAs to cleaning up...

Collider

'Succession' Characters And Their 'The Office' Counterparts

What if Succession and The Office existed in the same cinematic universe? The two popular television shows already share much in common, though it may be hard to recognize given the high political and financial stakes that the Roy family faces. Both series showcase a similar documentary production style and emphasize a vision of corporate life within the United States.
TV SERIES
Grazia

Who Is Dasha Nekrasova, Who Plays Comfry In Succession?

If you've been watching the third season of Succession, then you'll have been introduced to Comfry, Kendall’s Crisis PR manager’s assistant. But Comfry's storyline is only set to get bigger, as - spoiler alert - in last night's episode, The Birthday Party, Cousin Greg asked her out, even though Kendall doesn't exactly approve of it.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Let’s Talk About the Last 30 Seconds of This Week’s Succession

Note: This essay considers, in great detail, the end of Succession 308 “Chiantishire.”. The second-to-last episode of Succession’s third season ends with an infuriatingly ambiguous scene. Earlier in the episode, the show’s No. 1 son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) — sorry, Connor, but we all know it’s true — has confronted his father Logan once again, and this time he’s given up. After three seasons of wrestling for the top spot, Kendall can’t take it anymore. He asks Logan to let him leave the company, to cease his endless battle for the future control of Waystar Royco. He waves a white flag and hopes Logan will just let him disappear with some measure of dignity. But even that is too much grace for Logan Roy. Logan refuses, leaving Kendall in an even more humiliating position than he was in before: He’s declared himself the loser, but he doesn’t get to stop playing the game. He has to stay in and be the family punching bag forever.
TV SERIES
The Tab

Tilly isn’t the only successful Ramsay sibling – meet all of Gordon’s kids

If you’ve spent the last 10 weeks watching Strictly Come Dancing then you will know what I mean when I say Tilly Ramsay is a delightful human being. Seriously, she’s sweet, funny and can actually dance really well. Tilly got her spot on the show after years of working on a CBBC cooking show and being on TikTok famous thanks to her cooking videos, which occasionally feature her dad Gordon Ramsay. However Tilly isn’t the only daughter of Gordon Ramsay, in fact she’s the fourth of his kids.
BEAUTY & FASHION
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to go hard on her mom in biopic

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to “take the gloves off” in his biopic about her famous mother, saying she “wasn’t an easy woman.”. The Oscar-winning director, whose film about Ball hits cinemas next month, made the revelation during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last week. Sorkin said he...
CELEBRITIES
outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Peter Scanavino Reveals His Reaction to Learning of Carisi and Rollins’ Kiss

Law & Order: SVU star Peter Scanavino recently revealed how he felt when he learned Carisi and Rollins were finally going to kiss. Many fans know the show for the “will they won’t they” relationship with Benson and Stabler. However, Carisi and Rollins had a major will they or won’t they relationship until the season 22 finale, where they finally kissed at Totuola’s not wedding.
TV SERIES
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES

