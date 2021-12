Imagine, if you will, that you’re visiting your significant other’s family for Thanksgiving. Before you even knock, the patriarch throws the door open and offers you a hearty greeting. Caught off guard, you respond with “merry Thanksgiving!” The resulting silence is deep enough to sink the Titanic — and that’s just the start of your worries. Soon afterwards, your would-be in-laws disown you, your fiancé disavows you, and the stock value of Webster’s Dictionary plummets, collapsing the economy of the entire English-speaking world. All this because you misapplied an adjective? How did we get here?

