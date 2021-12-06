ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Austin warns Congress of 'enormous' negative effects of yearlong stopgap bill

By Ellen Mitchell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Dl2X_0dFigJnw00

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday pressed Congress to end its partisan fighting and pass a funding package for 2022, warning that that an extended stopgap bill would have “enormous” negative effects on the Pentagon.

Congress last week passed a short-term bill to keep the federal government open through Feb. 18, known as a continuing resolution (CR). A full-year CR is unlikely, but military leaders have annually warned against such an occurrence because it would maintain funding at current levels. That can delay new programs and hurt innovation and national security, Austin said.

“The Department of Defense once again faces the threat of a continuing resolution to fund our programs and operations into the new year,” Austin said in a statement.

“While the short-term CR passed by Congress was a necessary measure to keep the government open and provide additional time to reach agreement on full-year appropriations bills, some have even suggested a CR could last an entire year, an unprecedented move that would cause enormous, if not irreparable, damage for a wide range of bipartisan priorities,” he added.

Should a full-year CR be passed, it would lock in about $37 billion less in defense spending than what the House and Senate Armed Services committees have proposed in their annual defense bills.

Austin said a CR would “erode the U.S. military advantage relative to China, impede our ability to innovate and modernize, degrade readiness, and hurt our people and their families. And it would offer comfort to our enemies, disquiet to our allies, and unnecessary stress to our workforce.”

He adds that a CR would “result in over five billion dollars in cuts to our operating accounts,” which would hurt troop readiness and the military’s ability to cover the health care needs of military families.

It would also “significantly impact” new technology programs and delay more than 100 military construction projects.

“The Department's efforts to address innovation priorities such as cyber, artificial intelligence and hypersonics programs would be slowed,” Austin wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
newstalkflorida.com

Congress Reaches Deal On Stopgap Funding Bill As Shutdown Looms

Congress reached a deal on Thursday morning to fund the government through Feb. 18, the first step in avoiding a shutdown set to begin at midnight Friday. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut, made the announcement. The continuing resolution would keep government funding at current levels until a broader agreement is reached to fund the government for the 2022 fiscal year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
radioplusinfo.com

12-8-21 stopgap spending bill

A retired Ripon College economist says congress is kicking the can down the road with a stopgap funding bill. Economist Paul Schoofs says the bill passed last week by the senate, and earlier by the House, avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through February 18. The agreement keeps the government running for 11 more weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $7 billion to aid Afghan evacuees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Defense Department#Cr#House#Senate Armed Services
New York Post

McConnell vows no gov shutdown as House unveils stopgap funding bill

The House is expected to vote Thursday on a bill that would keep the federal government fully funded through Feb. 18, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he expected the Senate to approve the measure before a Friday deadline to avert a partial government shutdown. “We’re not going to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden 'Deeply Troubled' by Kellogg's Plan to Replace Striking Workers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "deeply troubled" by Kellogg Co's plans to hire permanent replacements for striking unionized employees after they voted down a proposed contract this week. Biden, who has put unions at the center of his policymaking, said such actions undermine the critical role...
LABOR ISSUES
Kansas Reflector

Billions targeted to state wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress

A bipartisan pair of senators on Wednesday called for Congress to approve billions in new funding for states to manage wildlife recovery work.  At a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said a bill they introduced this year would help protect 1,600 threatened species, […] The post Billions targeted to state wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
Washington Examiner

CBO blows the lid off Biden's agenda as Bidenflation shows its teeth

In the early 1980s, the late Federal Reserve chairman stared down double-digit inflation and made it blink first. Back when huge shoulder pads were in and Twisted Sister was at the height of its popularity, Volcker helped President Ronald Reagan wring inflation out of the economy in what proved to be an extremely traumatic but also necessary process. Volcker’s work in constricting the money supply with interest rates almost unthinkably high — the federal funds rate peaked at 20% — helped pave the way to the economic expansion of the Reagan era.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

What Mark Meadows Is Learning the Hard Way

One of the emblematic phenomena of Donald Trump’s presidency was the weeks (or sometimes fortnights) of chaos, when it seemed like the administration was struck by a new crisis every day, like watching a Wile E. Coyote supercut, except occasionally with real ordnance. Trump is out of the White...
POTUS
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
Times Leader

AP-NORC Poll: Income is up, but Americans focus on inflation

WASHINGTON — Americans’ overall income has accelerated since the pandemic, but so has inflation — and a new poll finds that far more people are noticing the higher prices than the pay gains. Two-thirds say their household costs have risen since the pandemic, compared with only about...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Teri KanefieldTrump election lie allies Stone, Eastman and Clark plead the Fifth. It won't do much.

Roger Stone, a long-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, just became the latest Trump ally to refuse to cooperate with House’s Jan. 6 investigation by invoking his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. The growing list includes John Eastman — a former law professor and legal adviser to Trump, and Jeffrey Clark, who served as an assistant attorney general from 2018 until 2021. Alex Jones, a radio show host and a staunch supporter of Trump’s re-election campaign, has also threatened to plead the Fifth in response to his own House subpoena.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

407K+
Followers
49K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy