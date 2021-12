Realme is expected to announce the Realme GT 2 Pro flagship phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 this month. Chinese brands are gearing up to launch multiple flagships at the same time. For instance, Motorola is expected to announce Moto Edge S30 with Snapdragon 888+ chip along with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Edge X30. Xiaomi is likely to unveil the Xiaomi 12 series of smartphones featuring the Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 by the end of this month. It appears that Realme may also unveil another GT series phone along with the GT 2 Pro. The reason behind it a mysterious Realme phone with RMX3310 model number, which seems to be a GT series smartphone, has been approved by China’s TENAA authority.

