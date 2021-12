LOS ANGELES — The crowds are back. The media is back. The overwhelming outpouring of adoration on the road is back, and the Golden State Warriors are back to winning. It’s been two years since the Warriors were championship contenders. And now as it seems the franchise is embarking on extending its reign of dominance with an NBA-best 18-2 start to the 2021-22 season, superstar Stephen Curry talked with Yahoo Sports after Sunday’s 105-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on the revived attention his team is receiving.

