I spent Tuesday afternoon trying to crunch the numbers on the Leafs. They didn’t really seem to add up, so I tried to crunch them again. Every time I looked at the Leafs cap situation I could feel my head start throbbing more and more, thinking it didn’t make a lick of sense, but I was determined to figure out how Mrazek and Mikheyev return, while the Leafs cut back their lineup, but also have to deal with injuries to Sandin, Marner, Dermott, and the suspension to Spezza. I gave up anyway.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO