COLUMN: Rom-coms to watch this Christmas season

Roman Holiday (1953) starred Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. Hepburn is, fittingly enough, a princess in the film, one who wants to shake off the confining nature of her duties. After an anxiety attack where she is prescribed a sedative, she passes out on a park bench and is helped by Joe Bradley (Peck), a reporter, who takes her home and soon discovers her true identity. The next day, as the princess tries to hide behind a new name, Bradley wonders if he can get an exclusive interview without betraying his knowledge — until the two begin to develop feelings for each other. Roman Holiday was originally supposed to be shot in Hollywood, but director William Wyler insisted it be shot on location in Italy. Finally, the studio agreed, only on the conditions that the film be shot in black and white and that an unknown actress be cast in the lead role — of course, she wasn’t unknown for very much longer.

