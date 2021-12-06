Winter dance concert ‘Earthward’ will run Dec. 10-11

Hudson, NC – A little over a decade ago, Caldwell County theatre and music director, Keith Smith, came up with a holiday seasonal artistic idea. Smith says, “I was an only child, and like all other children, anxiously anticipated Christmas each year. At home, we had this huge mahogany cabinet that contained a record player; every night when it was bedtime, my parents and I would put about 5 long playing albums on the stereo that would drop down one by one as we drifted off into dreamland. We only did this during the holiday season. So I acquired a taste for Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Johnny Mathis, Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians and others. I began to associate them with the magic of the season. Add the big Christmas light bulbs, the revolving tree wheel of color, and the cream-colored white plastic candles with blue bulbs in the windows and it created a mosaic that I always fondly recalled. Looking back, I realized how much I missed that warm nostalgia. So beginning in 2010, I assembled a large, talented choir and we sang favorite songs of the season, both sacred and secular, to set the holiday, festive mood. Over the years, many people have told me that this Home for Christmas concert kicks off their Christmas season!”

HUDSON, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO