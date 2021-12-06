ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Winter dance concert ‘Earthward’ will run Dec. 10-11

Indiana Daily Student
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore performing “Kavin Kaati — in the beautiful forest,” the dancers huddled onstage in Ruth N. Halls Theatre during the Saturday dress rehearsal. They were laughing and taking pictures before eventually getting a group photo with the choreographer, Dr. Prathiba Natesan Batley. After more pictures, laughs and affirmations from...

www.idsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Repository

Dances Dec. 5, 12

CANTON – Canton Country Music will host dances at Nazir Grotto, 1717 Sixth St. SW: Dec. 5 with music by Kenny Eddy Band and Dec. 12 with music by Last Call Band. Doors open at 1 p.m., and music is from 2 to 5 p.m. Food and 50-50 drawing available. Admission is $3 at the door.
CANTON, OH
natchitochesparishjournal.com

LSMSA Presents: Informal Dance Concert

Dance students at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) will hold an Informal Dance Concert on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2-3 at 7 pm each night in Treen Auditorium on the LSMSA campus. The performance will last about an hour with no intermission. It is open...
THEATER & DANCE
shorelineareanews.com

Tickets on sale for The Makaha Sons Hawaiian Christmas concert on Dec 11

An evening of Aloha Mele Kalikimaka Hawaiian Christmas Concert by one of the top musical iconic traditional award winning groups: The Makaha Sons. They will be debuting their new release "It's Christmas all over the World." Edmonds Performance Center, Saturday, December 11, 2021. Doors open 4pm for VIP meet and...
EDMONDS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Dance#Concert Dance#Dance Floor#Dances#Earthward#Indian
WRBI Radio

Southeastern Indiana Dance winter concert set for December 12 at ECHS PAC

BATESVILLE, IN — Southeastern Indiana Dance, Inc. is thrilled to announce its winter concert is scheduled for Sunday, December 12 at the East Central High School Performing Arts Center. The concert is free, and everyone is invited. The theme for this concert is “15 Year Extravaganza!”. “We are not only...
BATESVILLE, IN
The Spokesman-Review

10 under $10 for Dec. 3-10 – Gonzaga Snowflake Showcase, Totally Tubular Tuesdays and Winter Wonderland

1 Gonzaga Snowflake Showcase – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Magnuson Theatre at Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. GU Dance Club’s winter concert will feature work from student-taught classes, academic classes, and premiere works for the Gonzaga Repertory Dance Companies. For more information, visit gonzaga.edu and search “Snowflake Showcase.” Admission: $5.
LIFESTYLE
Newsbug.info

Purdue Contemporary Dance Company to present Winter Works concert

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Contemporary Dance Company, housed in the Patti and Rusty Rueff School of Design, Art and Performance, will present its annual Winter Works dance concert Dec. 10-11. The dance company will present six newly selected works by dance faculty and student artists. In addition to the dances’ movements created in the dance studio this fall, original sound scores were created for each dance by choreographers and Rueff School sound-design students. Rueff School light-design students also worked with choreographers to craft special light designs.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Wartburg Community Symphony offers family-friendly concert Dec. 11

The Wartburg Community Symphony will feature familiar holiday music, a handbell choir and a family-friendly chamber opera at its annual Christmas concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 11, in Neumann Auditorium. Conductor Rebecca Nederhiser will offer a pre-concert talk in the auditorium at 1 p.m., followed by the concert at 2...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Victoria Advocate

Crossroads Strings to perform Christmas Concert on Dec. 10

Crossroads Strings will perform a Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Victoria East High School Auditorium. The concert, which will be conducted by Victoria College Music Instructor Melissa Balli, will include selections by Edvard Grieg and an assortment of Christmas music. Crossroads Strings is comprised of Victoria College...
VICTORIA, TX
beeherald.com

Winter Festival: Celebration of Trees, Dec. 10-11

The second annual Winter Festival: Celebration of Trees will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 from and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Elks Lodge. While there is no admission fee, attendees are encouraged to contribute to a free-will donation to help cover the cost of the event, which is sponsored by Jefferson Matters: A Main Street & Chamber Community.
FESTIVAL
focusnewspaper.com

Home For Christmas Concert At HUB Station, 12/10 & 12/11

Hudson, NC – A little over a decade ago, Caldwell County theatre and music director, Keith Smith, came up with a holiday seasonal artistic idea. Smith says, “I was an only child, and like all other children, anxiously anticipated Christmas each year. At home, we had this huge mahogany cabinet that contained a record player; every night when it was bedtime, my parents and I would put about 5 long playing albums on the stereo that would drop down one by one as we drifted off into dreamland. We only did this during the holiday season. So I acquired a taste for Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Johnny Mathis, Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians and others. I began to associate them with the magic of the season. Add the big Christmas light bulbs, the revolving tree wheel of color, and the cream-colored white plastic candles with blue bulbs in the windows and it created a mosaic that I always fondly recalled. Looking back, I realized how much I missed that warm nostalgia. So beginning in 2010, I assembled a large, talented choir and we sang favorite songs of the season, both sacred and secular, to set the holiday, festive mood. Over the years, many people have told me that this Home for Christmas concert kicks off their Christmas season!”
HUDSON, NC
elizabethton.com

The Texas Tenors return to Niswonger Center for holiday concert Dec. 10

Emmy Award-winners and Billboard recording artists, The Texas Tenors, sleigh ride into Greeneville for a heartwarming and touching holiday concert Friday, Dec. 10. From seasonal favorites like “O Holy Night” and “Joy to the World” to crowd-pleasing original hit “Bootdaddy,” The Texas Tenors bring a unique blend of music to the stage with thrilling harmonies and award-winning arrangements.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Indiana Daily Student

‘A Year with Frog and Toad’ returns to Cardinal Stage Dec. 21

Cardinal Stage will present “A Year with Frog and Toad” from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2 as their annual Family Holiday Musical. After last year’s virtual “Home for the Holidays” cabaret, Cardinal returns to the Buskirk-Chumley Theater for this year’s holiday musical. The show will last about 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Cardinal Artistic Director Kate Galvin directs the show.
MOVIES
stardem.com

SSO performs annual holiday concert Dec. 11

SALISBURY — Guest soprano Jennifer Hope Wills joins the Salisbury Symphony Orchestra at Salisbury University for its annual holiday concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in Holloway Hall Auditorium. Directed by Dr. Jeffrey Schoyen, the performance includes selections by Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Randol Alan Bass, Coleridge-Taylor and Rimsky-Korsakov.
SALISBURY, MD
Indiana Daily Student

IU Jacobs students and local performers to present ‘Jacobs Holiday Celebration’

IU Jacobs School of Music students, alongside local performers, will present the Jacobs Holiday Celebration, a holiday-themed, recital-style performance at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Musical Arts Center. This will be the last Jacobs School performance of 2021. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer and IU alumnus Sylvia McNair,...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo College to showcase local talent during the Winter Dance Concert

After a semester jam-packed with grueling hours of rehearsals and hard work, Laredo College dance students will reap the fruits of their labor at the LC Winter Dance Concert on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center Theater. The concert will begin at 8 p.m.,...
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy