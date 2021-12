Auburn’s Tim Locastro is a free agent. Locastro was non-tendered by the Boston Red Sox, meaning he was not offered a contract for the 2022 season. Boston acquired him from the New York Yankees, for whom he hit .190 in nine games this past season. Locastro has hit .231 in five seasons with three teams. He set a Major League record by stealing 29 consecutive bases to start his career before being caught.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO