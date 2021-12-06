Another big warm-up coming for Charlotte ahead of the weekend

For two weeks prosecutors have been trying to put Ghislaine Maxwell where they want her — at the heart of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Maxwell, the prosecutors have contended during her trial in New York City, was not an unwilling accomplice as the defense has argued — and will continue to argue, they say — now that the government has presented its case and the four women she is accused of trafficking as minors, mostly in the 1990s, have told their stories.

