Today’s Headlines

Since it began, the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has largely been measured by the average number of new cases on any given day. A significant spike in new infections typically has meant that doctors could anticipate new waves of patients in the coming days as the virus ran its course and peoples' conditions worsened. Thankfully, existing vaccines have proven to be excellent at preventing severe illness or death in the vast majority of cases, making the most recent surges much different than the earliest days of the pandemic. But after a month-long increase in cases, the U.S. is now seeing a steady rise in hospitalizations that is affecting a small number of states more than others.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO