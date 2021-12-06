Today’s Headlines

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Melanie Curry
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 2 days ago

Authorities to enforce bike speed limit on Golden Gate Bridge (Marin Independent Journal) San Diego works towards plans for a central transit hub (Patch, 10News) How San Diego plans to pay for its regional plan (San Diego Union...

cal.streetsblog.org

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines Aren’t on Autopilot

Elon Musk pushed Tesla’s so-called Autopilot system, currently under federal investigation and the subject of several wrongful death lawsuits, over the objections of engineers who said it doesn’t work, and he misled Tesla owners about its capabilities. (New York Times) Many states allow dealerships to charge exorbitant interest rates on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Monday’s Headlines: Transition Team Edition

The big story dropped late on Friday afternoon when Mayor-elect Eric Adams revealed his 750-person “transition” team. It’s hard to find a news angle when virtually everyone in and out of city government is on the team advising the incoming mayor on policy (we pointed out on Twitter that there’s no committee dedicated specifically to transportation, but Adams aide Ryan Lynch pointed out that transportation issues will be addressed by a large committee called “Infrastructure, Climate & Sustainability,” which does indeed include many experts).
POLITICS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

San Diego Forward Offers a Vision of What a Transportation System Could Be

San Diego is about to get a good look at its new Regional Transportation Plan when SANDAG staff present the final draft to its board for approval on December 10. It is unlike any previous regional plan in San Diego, or in California. That’s in part because SANDAG got into a bit of trouble over its last, very inadequate draft plan, which pretended to be forward-looking but, like many regional transportation plans, was mostly a warmed-over rehash of previous plans that prioritize freeways. The previous SANDAG plan included some transit and bike improvements, but those investments were all put on the back burner, and highway expansions came first.
SAN DIEGO, CA
State
California State
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: San Jose BART Extension Needs a Rethink

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Narrow, crooked streets. Historic, medieval buildings. Older, legacy subway lines to go under. These are...
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines Head Toward the End of the Line

Equity is an emphasis for the Biden administration, but poor and minority communities could lack the connections to draw down infrastructure funds. (Washington Post) Funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill will allow cities to accelerate their Vision Zero plans (The Hill) and make transit stations accessible to the disabled (Pew Trusts).
POLITICS
BET

California Couple Sues When Their Home Was Appraised for $500,000 More When Appraiser Thought Homeowner Was White

A Black couple from Northern California are suing an appraisal company for wildly undervaluing their home by nearly half a million dollars. The North Bay Business Journal reports Paul and Tenisha Tate-Austin bought their home in Marin City in 2016 for $550,000. The lawsuit states that they spent $400,000 over the next two years in home improvements.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Life

These 6 States Have Half of All COVID Hospitalizations in the U.S.

Since it began, the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has largely been measured by the average number of new cases on any given day. A significant spike in new infections typically has meant that doctors could anticipate new waves of patients in the coming days as the virus ran its course and peoples' conditions worsened. Thankfully, existing vaccines have proven to be excellent at preventing severe illness or death in the vast majority of cases, making the most recent surges much different than the earliest days of the pandemic. But after a month-long increase in cases, the U.S. is now seeing a steady rise in hospitalizations that is affecting a small number of states more than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Can’t California Find a Better Way to Get to Vegas?

Many news media outlets report weekend traffic congestion along I-15, the main highway serving car trips between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The congestion sometimes reaches as far as twenty miles into Nevada. So California has decided that the friendly solution is to widen the highway. The highway is currently...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The History of a Movement, Part II: Raising the Stenciling Stakes

Amid the bloodiest year in Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero, Streetsblog continues its seven-part series focusing on a key strand in the movement for livable safe streets, written by a central figure in that movement, Charles Komanoff. A former head of Transportation Alternatives, Komanoff 25 years ago launched a highly effective public awareness campaign calling out the daily carnage on New York City streets. Under the name “Right of Way,” his group brought the brutal reality of pedestrian and cyclist deaths to the public eye in the form of high-visibility street actions (including one arrest). Part I, which ran on Monday, opened in December 1996. This installment focuses on initial media coverage of the movement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
calmatters.org

Nunes resignation sparks massive political shakeup

It’s election season in California, and the resignations, announcements and endorsements are coming in fast and furious. The state’s political scene got a major shakeup on Monday, when Rep. Devin Nunes, a high-profile, powerful and controversial Republican who’s represented the San Joaquin Valley in Congress since 2003, announced that he plans to give up his seat in January to lead former President Donald Trump’s new media company.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Metro Moving Forward with Rosecrans/Marquardt Grade Separation

Last week, the Metro board approved moving forward with a long-planned grade separation. The $156 million Rosecrans/Marquardt Grade Separation Project will construct a new bridge to safely carry car traffic over existing BNSF railroad tracks, also used by Metrolink and Amtrak – and planned to be used by California High-Speed Rail when the project is extended to Anaheim.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Jack In The Box Buying Del Taco For $575 Million

LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — There was a super-sized deal in the works within the fast-food business Monday. (credit: CBS) San Diego-based Jack In The Box is buying Lake Forest-based Del Taco for $575 million. Del Taco is the nation’s second-largest Mexican fast-food chain with more than 600 restaurants. The combined company will have more than 2,800 locations across 25 states. The deal is expected to be completed early next year. The two companies had combined sales of $740 million in 2020.
LAKE FOREST, CA

