Elkmont man charged with helping Limestone County inmate escape

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — An Elkmont man has been charged with helping an inmate escape from the Limestone County Jail.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Lynn Gatlin, 35, of Elkmont, escaped from her worksite and was picked up by a man in a white Ford Ranger.

Deputies, along with investigators and corrections officers, worked together to locate Gatlin and the man wo picked her up. Officials followed leads for Gatlin’s location from Cullman, Ala. all the way to Pulaski and Fayetteville, Tenn.

Officials finally spotted the vehicle in Ardmore and held a traffic stop where a suspect and lone occupant of the vehicle, 51-year-old Michael Scott Kennedy of Elkmont, was found to have an active warrant in Cullman County.

Kennedy was charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he will also face a second degree charge for facilitating escape.

Gatlin, who was later found by Limestone County law enforcement officials, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband. Authorities say she will also be charged with escape in the second degree.

Both Gatlin and Kennedy are both being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.

