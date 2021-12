Good morning and welcome to Supreme Court Brief! The justices begin the December argument session today. Although there are four important cases in the first week, the last of the quartet has drawn the most controversy and anticipation: Mississippi’s challenge to the justices’ landmark abortion rights precedents, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. We take a look at the lawyers arguing this week. Plus: a Louisiana appellate lawyer recalls his winning argument in Montgomery v. Louisiana as juvenile murderer Henry Montgomery is released after 57 years in prison.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO