Nets star Kyrie Irving is creating quite the headache for the Brooklyn Nets. He refuses to take the vaccine in order to be eligible to play for Brooklyn at Barclays Center. The team decided to not have him play at all if he isn’t fully eligible, which means he has not practiced or played all season long. Despite missing one of their superstars, the Nets sit comfortably at the top of the Eastern Conference with a record of 14-5.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO