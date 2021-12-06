ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks' George Hill: To miss second straight game

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hill (knee) will remain out for Monday's game against the Cavs, Eric...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Bucks' George Hill: Offers little production in victory

Hill recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block over 25 minutes during Friday's 120-109 win over Denver. Hill saw 25 minutes in the victory but was unable to turn that into tangible production. He simply provides a veteran presence for the Bucks, taking control of the second unit when required. Based on what we have seen this season, he would need a plethora of injuries to other players to even sniff 12-team value.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' George Hill: Solid performance off bench

Hill supplied 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-100 win over Indiana. Hill has been extremely inconsistent with his production on a game-to-game basis, and the fact that he's been coming off the bench as Jrue Holiday's backup doesn't help his cause, either. While the veteran can provide solid numbers on any given night -- as he has scored in double digits six times already -- his role and his inconsistencies limit his fantasy upside.
NBA
numberfire.com

George Hill (knee) probable Thursday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (knee) is probable to play on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors. Hill is a late addition to the injury report for the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set. He has scored double-digits in each of the past two games while totaling 9 boards and 3 steals in that stretch.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' George Hill: Available at Toronto

Hill (knee) is available against the Raptors on Thursday. Considering Hill's availability status was probable, fantasy managers should not be surprised that he is available despite suffering a knee hyperextension after the Bucks' previous game Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' George Hill: Questionable Monday

Hill (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. Hill sat out Saturday's game against the Heat, and he continues to deal with a hyperextended right knee ahead of Monday's matchup. Wesley Matthews, Rodney Hood and Pat Connaughton should see increased minutes if Hill misses a second straight contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' George Hill: Out vs. Miami

Hill (knee) will not play Saturday against the Heat. Despite initially being listed as probable, Hill will end up sitting. In his absence, more minutes could be in store for the newly acquired Wesley Matthews or Rodney Hood and Pat Connaughton.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Lakers’ Dwight Howard Discloses his Living Experience with 50 Snakes

LA Lakers Dwight Howard has proclaimed his love for the serpents. Talk about Medusa having a home after all, and it is definitely going to be Dwight’s house. The 35-year-old plays as a Centre for the LA Lakers and is averaging 5.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game this season with 14 minutes average time on the court. The Lakers have had a catastrophic season till now. With no impressive play to execute it seems as if the Lakers have hit the “artistic slump.”
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder explains why he couldn't play with LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Dennis Schroder’s one-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers last season was an unmitigated disaster. Not only did he fail to help L.A. repeat and win a second consecutive title, he alienated his teammates in a pretty jarring way. A lot of Lakers did not like playing with him – but one disliked it more than anyone else.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook says if the Lakers win a championship, that would be ‘cool,’ but ‘if we don’t, I’m OK with that too and life goes on’

Russell Westbrook has nearly every individual accolade a professional basketball player can have: an Olympic medal, a league MVP award and two All-Star Game MVP awards, including the inaugural Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP. The one thing Westbrook hasn’t accomplished in his Hall of Fame-worthy career, however, is an NBA championship.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

The Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Point Guard

During the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire veteran point guard Ricky Rubio. According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, teams thought he would then be bought out by the Cavs and the Warriors had interest in signing him. The...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Warriors Were Interested In Ricky Rubio If He Was Bought Out

When a solid veteran gets bought out by a team that wants to take their team in a different direction, there will generally be some contenders who are interested in acquiring their services. We've often seen players join another team mid-year after getting bought out, but buyouts can happen at any point during the season.
NBA

