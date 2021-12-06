Bucks' George Hill: To miss second straight game

Hill supplied 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-100 win over Indiana. Hill has been extremely inconsistent with his production on a game-to-game basis, and the fact that he's been coming off the bench as Jrue Holiday's backup doesn't help his cause, either. While the veteran can provide solid numbers on any given night -- as he has scored in double digits six times already -- his role and his inconsistencies limit his fantasy upside.
