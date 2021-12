Oneida County is looking to give the gift of reading this holiday season. "Each holiday season, Oneida County employees display their generous spirit by donating money and goods to various organizations and services throughout the community,” County Executive Anthony Picente said. “This year, we ask the public to join us as we donate books to those less fortunate. Please help us make this season a little brighter for those in need.”

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO