Madison gets city ice rinks ready for season

By Margarita Vinogradov
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Cold temperatures may be a little uncomfortable, but conditions were perfect on Monday to get the city ice rinks up and operating.

The parks department is getting rinks ready at Elver Park and Tenney Park this week. At Elver, crews used a portable rink that used a liner, something bought last year.

“We were having trouble with water leaking out of the old system. These depressions had clay liners in them and the water was leaking out so we weren’t able to keep really good ice for the last few years so last year we went to [a lank rink],” said Chad Hughs, City of Madison West Parks Supervisor.

Parks Division officials said they hope to have the rinks filled with water by the end of the week.

The most up-to-date information about the city’s ice rinks and other outdoor winter activities offered at city parks is available online .

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

