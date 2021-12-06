ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

No jab, no food: New Brunswick grocery stores can now ban unvaccinated shoppers

By Harry Johnson
eturbonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew provision gives grocery stores, malls and salons the option of either enforcing physical-distancing rules or requiring proof of vaccination to enter their establishments. This provision was put in place today in New Brunswick. New Brunswick has become the first Canadian province to allow grocers to ban unvaccinated food...

eturbonews.com

Comments / 1985

Babsi
4d ago

Trying desperately to force people to get the clot shot. Taking the abilities away to get groceries. Nazi regime in full force.

Reply(69)
931
Kay Hensley
4d ago

That is absolutely insane so now their gonna try starving People...Unbelievable

Reply(205)
1077
Billy P
4d ago

Canadian people have been disarmed so it easy for the government to kill off who they please. Eventually the government will also come for the people who are supporting this and there will be nobody left to stand up and protest.

Reply(60)
360
