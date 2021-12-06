No jab, no food: New Brunswick grocery stores can now ban unvaccinated shoppers

I live in Grand Rapids Michigan in this neighborhood that could be called a food desert. But I try to get away from that term, because deserts are thriving ecosystems. The reason why there's not adequate, healthy, culturally appropriate food in communities like mine is an intentional result of systems in place that disregard people of color and people that have financial obstacles. So I use the word food apartheid because it speaks to the systems in place that intentionally separate our communities from healthy food. I live one house away from the home that my grandmother and great-grandmother died in from dietary-related illness. So this attempt, or this project of South East Market, is really me reckoning with the intergenerational issues within my family—issues that are not unique to my family, but very rampant in communities like mine, primarily made up of people of color and low-wealth white folk. When we were seeing all of the negative statistics around the connection between COVID and dietary-related illnesses, I realized my community was at a higher risk of fatality because we didn't have access to healthy food. So I started a GoFundMe in August 2020, and we were open to the public on January 18, MLK Day, of this year.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO