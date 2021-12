Last month, Congress passed and President Biden signed a landmark infrastructure bill. While Congress sets formulas for distributing most funds, under the new infrastructure bill, the share of funds that will be distributed through competitive grant programs designed by the Transportation Department is much larger than usual. When the agency awards what are known as discretionary funds, it’s usually through competitions in which local, regional and state governments and authorities submit proposals for the department to evaluate.

