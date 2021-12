WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOKH) — Oklahoma's federal delegation is stepping into the fight between the state and Department of Defense over whether members of the Oklahoma National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID-19. On Friday, six Oklahoma lawmakers sent a letter to President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. In it, they urged the leaders against withholding pay from members of the Oklahoma National Guard who refuse the vaccine mandate.

